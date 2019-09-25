Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Stake Upped by New York State Teachers Retirement System; Mastercard Class A (MA) Stock Rose While Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Upped Position by $602,976

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) by 54.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 25,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.90% . The institutional investor held 72,424 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58M, up from 47,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $22.36. About 274,183 shares traded. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has risen 14.62% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PMT News: 09/05/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 54% to 8 Days; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Catalyst Biosciences, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trus; 23/04/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Issuance of Term Notes Secured by Fannie Mae MSRs and ESS; 22/04/2018 – DJ PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PMT); 23/04/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST PMT.N – SECURED TERM NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 25, 2023; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Pennymac’s Assessments As Primary Servicer Of Prime Loans And Special Servicer; 03/05/2018 – PennyMac Mtg Invt Tr Book Value/Share $20.24 at March 31; 24/04/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 03/05/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $20.24 AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $20.13 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST PMT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19.5 FROM $18.5

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) by 233.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 2,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 3,264 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $863,000, up from 980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $268.59. About 2.02M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. The insider Mastercard Foundation sold $6.47M. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Korea-based Pension Ser has invested 0.85% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 6,101 are held by Cadence Retail Bank Na. 215,000 are held by Moore Mngmt L P. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2.54% or 19,117 shares. Sadoff Investment Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Aviance Ptnrs Limited Com owns 6,120 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. 3,438 were accumulated by First Bancorp Sioux Falls. Grand Jean Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Finance Counselors Inc holds 5,606 shares. Oppenheimer Inc reported 67,689 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Peoples Fincl Services, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16,925 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Guyasuta Invest Advsr has invested 5.09% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.56% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wedgewood Invsts Pa stated it has 6,175 shares or 2.34% of all its holdings.

