PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Is At $22.25 Formed Wedge; Timberland Bancorp (TSBK) Sellers Increased By 55.51% Their Shorts

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) formed wedge up with $23.59 target or 6.00% above today’s $22.25 share price. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) has $1.95B valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.25. About 465,669 shares traded. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has risen 14.62% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PMT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PMT); 03/05/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $75.7 MLN, DOWN 19 PERCENT FROM PRIOR QUARTER; 16/05/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST PMT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19.5 FROM $18.5; 03/05/2018 – PennyMac Mtg Invt Tr 1Q EPS 35c; 08/03/2018 PennyMac Selects Nordis Technologies as Its Print/Mail Partner; 03/05/2018 – PennyMac Mtg Invt Tr Book Value/Share $20.24 at March 31; 23/04/2018 – PennyMac Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $450 Million in Secured Term Notes to Be Issued by PMT ISSUER TRUST; 23/04/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST PMT.N – SECURED TERM NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 25, 2023; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Catalyst Biosciences, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trus; 24/04/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Timberland Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TSBK) had an increase of 55.51% in short interest. TSBK’s SI was 35,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 55.51% from 22,700 shares previously. With 11,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Timberland Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TSBK)’s short sellers to cover TSBK’s short positions. The SI to Timberland Bancorp Inc’s float is 0.49%. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.38. About 5,574 shares traded. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) has declined 25.45% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.45% the S&P500. Some Historical TSBK News: 24/04/2018 – Timberland Bancorp Earnings Per Share Increases 36% to $0.57 for Second Fiscal Quarter of 2018; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER PURSUANT TO WHICH SOUTH SOUND BANK WILL MERGE WITH & INTO CO’S SUBSIDIARY, TIMBERLAND BANK; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT CLOSE; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP, AND SOUTH SOUND BANK SIGN DEFINITIVE MERGER; 24/04/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC – BOARD DECLARED SPECIAL ONE-TIME DIVIDEND OF $0.10 PER COMMON SHARE PAYABLE ON MAY 25, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Timberland Bancorp to Participate in D. A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO TIMBERLAND’S EARNINGS WITHIN FIRST YEAR FOLLOWING CLOSE; 23/04/2018 DJ Timberland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSBK); 23/05/2018 – Timberland Bancorp, Inc. And South Sound Bank Sign Definitive Merger Agreement For Acquisition Of South Sound Bank; 24/04/2018 – Timberland Bancorp 2Q EPS 57c

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.38 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 2.67 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. PMT’s profit will be $44.79M for 10.91 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:PMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Common Shares of Beneficial Interest has $2300 highest and $2300 lowest target. $23’s average target is 3.37% above currents $22.25 stock price. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Common Shares of Beneficial Interest had 4 analyst reports since May 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.74 in 2019Q1.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. The company has market cap of $228.38 million. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 10.22 P/E ratio. The firm also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial mortgage, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

