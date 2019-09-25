PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Contrasting side by side

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 22 4.81 N/A 2.32 9.51 Seritage Growth Properties 43 13.10 N/A -2.69 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Seritage Growth Properties’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Seritage Growth Properties 0.00% -11.7% -3.4%

Volatility & Risk

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 0.6 beta, while its volatility is 40.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Seritage Growth Properties’s beta is 1.49 which is 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Seritage Growth Properties.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 0 3 3.00 Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 0 0.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s upside potential is 3.56% at a $23 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.6% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares and 0% of Seritage Growth Properties shares. Insiders held 2.1% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares. Comparatively, Seritage Growth Properties has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust -0.09% 0.96% 4.9% 10.09% 14.62% 18.31% Seritage Growth Properties 4.14% -3.27% -5.77% 4.58% 0.48% 29.2%

For the past year PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Seritage Growth Properties.

Summary

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust beats Seritage Growth Properties on 5 of the 8 factors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Correspondent Production and Investment Activities. The Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Investment Activities segment invests in mortgage-related assets, which include distressed mortgage loans, excess servicing spread, real estate acquired in settlement of loans, real estate held for investment, mortgage servicing rights, small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans, and credit risk transfer agreements. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

Seritage Growth Properties is a real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. The firm is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of diversified retail real estate. It was formed on June 3, 2015 and is based in New York City.