PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Comparing side by side

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 21 4.75 N/A 2.32 9.51 Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 39 7.30 N/A 1.56 24.16

In table 1 we can see PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 4.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.6 beta means PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s volatility is 40.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. is 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.56 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 1 2 2.67 Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s average target price is $22.33, while its potential upside is 2.62%. Competitively Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. has a consensus target price of $41, with potential upside of 4.81%. The results provided earlier shows that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. appears more favorable than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.6% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.7% of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% are PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust -0.09% 0.96% 4.9% 10.09% 14.62% 18.31% Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 1.05% -3.26% -6.24% 2.5% 4.09% 16.71%

For the past year PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has stronger performance than Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. beats PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Correspondent Production and Investment Activities. The Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Investment Activities segment invests in mortgage-related assets, which include distressed mortgage loans, excess servicing spread, real estate acquired in settlement of loans, real estate held for investment, mortgage servicing rights, small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans, and credit risk transfer agreements. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. comprises real estate properties including casino facilities and other assets. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NasdaqGS:GLPI) operates independently of Penn National Gaming Inc. as of November 01, 2013.