PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Comparison side by side

Both PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 21 4.81 N/A 2.32 9.51 Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 15 7.07 N/A 0.39 35.83

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Empire State Realty Trust Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 1.6%

Risk and Volatility

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s 0.6 beta indicates that its volatility is 40.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s beta is 0.76 which is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 0 2 3.00 Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus target price of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is $23, with potential upside of 3.46%. Meanwhile, Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s consensus target price is $15, while its potential upside is 6.91%. The results provided earlier shows that Empire State Realty Trust Inc. appears more favorable than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.6% and 94.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s shares. Comparatively, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. has 0.07% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust -0.09% 0.96% 4.9% 10.09% 14.62% 18.31% Empire State Realty Trust Inc. -4.89% -6.48% -9.55% -9.38% -14.52% -1.55%

For the past year PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had bullish trend while Empire State Realty Trust Inc. had bearish trend.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Correspondent Production and Investment Activities. The Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Investment Activities segment invests in mortgage-related assets, which include distressed mortgage loans, excess servicing spread, real estate acquired in settlement of loans, real estate held for investment, mortgage servicing rights, small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans, and credit risk transfer agreements. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on owning, managing, operating, and acquiring office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. It also intends to provide construction services to tenants and other entities. The company, formerly known as Empire Realty Trust, Inc., is based in New York, New York.