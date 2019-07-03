PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Comparing side by side

We are comparing PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 21 4.18 N/A 2.32 9.01 Annaly Capital Management Inc. 10 -11.75 N/A -1.59 0.00

Demonstrates PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Annaly Capital Management Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.00% -17.5% -2.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.63 shows that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Annaly Capital Management Inc. has a 0.35 beta and it is 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Annaly Capital Management Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 1 4 2.80 Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

$22.2 is PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s average target price while its potential upside is 1.60%. Competitively the average target price of Annaly Capital Management Inc. is $10.5, which is potential 15.13% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Annaly Capital Management Inc. is looking more favorable than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Annaly Capital Management Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.4% and 53.8%. About 2.1% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust -0.05% 0.14% 1.85% 0.38% 13.79% 12.14% Annaly Capital Management Inc. -0.94% -4.89% -8.19% -5.27% -8.72% -2.95%

For the past year PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has 12.14% stronger performance while Annaly Capital Management Inc. has -2.95% weaker performance.

Summary

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust beats Annaly Capital Management Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Correspondent Production and Investment Activities. The Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Investment Activities segment invests in mortgage-related assets, which include distressed mortgage loans, excess servicing spread, real estate acquired in settlement of loans, real estate held for investment, mortgage servicing rights, small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans, and credit risk transfer agreements. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. owns a portfolio of real estate related investments in the United States. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; and residential credit investments, such as residential mortgage loans and non-agency mortgage-backed assets within securitized products. It also originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments; lends customized debt financing to middle-market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.