Pennymac Mortgage Investment T (PMT) Shareholder Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Lowered Holding as Shares Rose; American Airls Group (AAL) Holding Has Upped by Css Llc

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Pennymac Mortgage Investment T (PMT) by 42.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.90% . The hedge fund held 19,986 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $436,000, down from 34,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Pennymac Mortgage Investment T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $22.37. About 753,135 shares traded. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has risen 14.62% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PMT News: 03/05/2018 – PennyMac Mtg Invt Tr Book Value/Share $20.24 at March 31; 24/04/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Pennymac’s Assessments As Primary Servicer Of Prime Loans And Special Servicer; 23/04/2018 – PennyMac Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $450 Million in Secured Term Notes to Be Issued by PMT ISSUER TRUST; 23/04/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST-PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF SECURED TERM NOTES IN TOTAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $450 MLN TO BE ISSUED BY INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY; 22/04/2018 – DJ PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PMT); 16/05/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST PMT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19.5 FROM $18.5; 23/04/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST PMT.N – SECURED TERM NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 25, 2023; 09/05/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 54% to 8 Days; 03/05/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $20.24 AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $20.13 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

Css Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 12703.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc bought 2.76M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 2.78 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.60M, up from 21,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $27.44. About 6.40M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 15/05/2018 – AAL WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5-Adj EPS $6; 21/03/2018 – CORRECT: AAL HAS SUSPENDED FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S LAGUARDIA TO TMRW; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED AN ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $1.7 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.6 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q Pretax Margin Ex-Items 7.5% to 9.5%; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPM) 52,945 MLN VS 50,984 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – AAL:CARRIERS WILL HAVE TO CUT GROWTH PLANS IF FUEL STAYS HIGHER; 07/03/2018 – Booking.com Announces the Ultimate ‘Book the U.S’ List Featuring a Basketball Suite at AmericanAirlines Arena

Css Llc, which manages about $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Momo Inc by 26,361 shares to 13,639 shares, valued at $488,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telecom Argentina S A (NYSE:TEO) by 36,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,018 shares, and cut its stake in Epr Pptys.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $220.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 10,797 shares to 17,216 shares, valued at $842,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitil Corp (NYSE:UTL) by 8,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,535 shares, and has risen its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Analysts await PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. PMT’s profit will be $44.78M for 10.97 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.00% EPS growth.