PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Both PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) and Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) compete on a level playing field in the Mortgage Investment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Financial Services Inc. 24 1.62 N/A 2.49 9.63 Monroe Capital Corporation 12 3.58 N/A 0.58 19.49

Table 1 demonstrates PennyMac Financial Services Inc. and Monroe Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Monroe Capital Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than PennyMac Financial Services Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. PennyMac Financial Services Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 1.6% Monroe Capital Corporation 0.00% 4.5% 2.1%

Risk & Volatility

PennyMac Financial Services Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.48 beta. Competitively, Monroe Capital Corporation is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Inc. and Monroe Capital Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Financial Services Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Monroe Capital Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

PennyMac Financial Services Inc.’s downside potential is -5.07% at a $29 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Monroe Capital Corporation is $12.5, which is potential 19.27% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Monroe Capital Corporation is looking more favorable than PennyMac Financial Services Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.8% of PennyMac Financial Services Inc. shares and 22.9% of Monroe Capital Corporation shares. 5.3% are PennyMac Financial Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.07% are Monroe Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennyMac Financial Services Inc. 0.46% 5.58% 8.64% 16.05% 27.06% 12.94% Monroe Capital Corporation -0.26% -2.74% -7.18% -3.72% -15.01% 18.54%

For the past year PennyMac Financial Services Inc. has weaker performance than Monroe Capital Corporation

Summary

Monroe Capital Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors PennyMac Financial Services Inc.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate. It focuses to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund focuses on companies with a maximum of $25 million in EBITDA per year.