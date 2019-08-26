PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) Reaches $28.93 52-Week High; Farmstead Capital Management Has Lifted Cheniere Energy (LNG) Position By $6.80 Million

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) stake by 40.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Farmstead Capital Management Llc acquired 100,000 shares as Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)’s stock rose 1.09%. The Farmstead Capital Management Llc holds 347,255 shares with $23.74 million value, up from 247,255 last quarter. Cheniere Energy Inc now has $15.18B valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $59.11. About 149,796 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $0.35 BLN TO $0.55 BLN; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 25/05/2018 – CHENIERE FILES PROSPECTUS FOR SALE OF 10.3M SHRS BY HOLDERS; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Net $357M; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO: CO. WILL ANNOUNCE FID ON CORPUS TRAIN 3 SHORTLY; 23/03/2018 – Natural Gas Deliveries to U.S. LNG Export Terminals (Table); 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC; 06/03/2018 – Exclusive – Cheniere preps debt for next LNG train

The stock of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) hit a new 52-week high and has $31.53 target or 9.00% above today’s $28.93 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.27 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $31.53 price target is reached, the company will be worth $204.66M more. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $28.93. About 39,818 shares traded. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) has risen 27.06% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PFSI News: 03/05/2018 – PENNYMAC FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 67C, EST. 72C; 03/05/2018 – PennyMac Fincl Services 1Q EPS 67c; 03/05/2018 – PennyMac Fincl Services 1Q Net $66.9M; 06/03/2018 PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Announces Anne McCallion Joined Its Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – PennyMac Fincl Services 1Q Rev $160.7M; 03/05/2018 – PENNYMAC FINANCIAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $20.74; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 17/04/2018 – PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 03/05/2018 – PENNYMAC FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $238.2M, EST. $236.0M; 23/04/2018 – DJ PennyMac Financial Services Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFSI)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvest Fund Advisors Limited Com stated it has 5.88M shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 28,983 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 5,294 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt accumulated 90,017 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership has 1.72% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Twin Tree Limited Partnership holds 0% or 12,874 shares in its portfolio. Zimmer LP reported 2.11% stake. Hudock Cap Group Inc Inc Limited Liability Company invested in 119 shares. Citigroup accumulated 300,480 shares. Lenox Wealth holds 500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated holds 8,334 shares. Hrt Limited Co invested in 9,964 shares. California Employees Retirement, a California-based fund reported 375,599 shares. Loews stated it has 12,050 shares.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.27 billion. It operates through three divisions: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. It has a 17.14 P/E ratio. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.