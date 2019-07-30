PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) Reaches $24.54 52-Week High; Mylan N.V. (MYL) Had 9 Bullish Analysts

The stock of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) hit a new 52-week high and has $26.26 target or 7.00% above today’s $24.54 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.92B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 30 by Barchart.com. If the $26.26 price target is reached, the company will be worth $134.54M more. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.54. About 206,350 shares traded. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) has risen 12.51% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PFSI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ PennyMac Financial Services Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFSI); 24/04/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 06/03/2018 – PennyMac Fincl Services, Inc. Announces Anne McCallion Joins Board; 03/05/2018 – PENNYMAC FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 67C, EST. 72C; 03/05/2018 – PENNYMAC FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $238.2M, EST. $236.0M; 03/05/2018 – PennyMac Fincl Services 1Q Net $66.9M; 03/05/2018 – PennyMac Fincl Services 1Q EPS 67c; 03/05/2018 – PennyMac Fincl Services 1Q Rev $160.7M; 03/05/2018 – Correct: PennyMac Fincl Services 1Q Rev $238.2M, Not $160.7M; 03/05/2018 – PennyMac Fincl Services Total Assets $6.9 Billion at March 31

Among 13 analysts covering Mylan Inc (NASDAQ:MYL), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Mylan Inc had 17 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Wells Fargo. Raymond James maintained Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 6. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 26. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $35 target. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. SunTrust initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. See Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) latest ratings:

11/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $26.0000 Initiates Coverage On

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $33.0000 New Target: $22.0000 Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $35 Initiate

06/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $37 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight New Target: $35 Upgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Hold New Target: $32 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $39 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $36 Maintain

Analysts await PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.7 per share. PFSI’s profit will be $60.31M for 7.97 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.76% EPS growth.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.92 billion. It operates through three divisions: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. It has a 13.71 P/E ratio. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

More notable recent PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How PennyMac Financial Services’s (NYSE:PFSI) Shareholders Feel About The 74% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results – Business Wire” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PennyMac Financial Services 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2,325 shares or 99.81% less from 1.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,324 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Carroll Fincl Assocs accumulated 0% or 1 shares.

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mylan-Pfizer Deal: MYL Stock Soars on Off-Patent Drug Merger – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MU, ADBE, MYL – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mylan (MYL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EpiPen Shortage: Mylan (MYL) Stock Falls on Continued Scarce Supply – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDAY, MYL – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold Mylan N.V. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL). Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Ltd reported 115,438 shares.

The stock increased 1.44% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $21.08. About 9.18M shares traded or 4.97% up from the average. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 47.60% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – FDA adds Mylan’s EpiPen to shortage list; 10/04/2018 – Mylan buys marketing rights to MS treatment from Israel’s Mapi Pharma; 11/04/2018 – BIOCON – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 09/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 209594 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 16/03/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Will Be Responsible for Sales Activity of Product in European Countries; 30/03/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Unchanged