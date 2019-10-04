PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) EPS Estimated At $0.96; Oconee Federal Financial (OFED)’s Sentiment Is 0.41

Oconee Federal Financial Corp (OFED) investors sentiment decreased to 0.41 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.59, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 7 investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 17 decreased and sold their equity positions in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 109,039 shares, down from 153,758 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Oconee Federal Financial Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 9 Increased: 2 New Position: 5.

Analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) to report $0.96 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.39 EPS change or 68.42% from last quarter’s $0.57 EPS. PFSI’s profit would be $75.47 million giving it 8.09 P/E if the $0.96 EPS is correct. After having $0.92 EPS previously, PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.’s analysts see 4.35% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $31.05. About 317,948 shares traded. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) has risen 27.06% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PFSI News: 24/04/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 03/05/2018 – PennyMac Fincl Services 1Q Rev $160.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ PennyMac Financial Services Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFSI); 03/05/2018 – PennyMac Fincl Services Total Assets $6.9 Billion at March 31; 03/05/2018 – PENNYMAC FINANCIAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $20.74; 03/05/2018 – Correct: PennyMac Fincl Services 1Q Rev $238.2M, Not $160.7M; 03/05/2018 – PennyMac Fincl Services 1Q EPS 67c; 06/03/2018 PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Announces Anne McCallion Joined Its Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – PennyMac Selects Nordis Technologies as Its Print/Mail Partner; 06/03/2018 – PennyMac Fincl Services, Inc. Announces Anne McCallion Joins Board

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding firm for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking services and products in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The company has market cap of $127.99 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 34.92 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans.

The stock decreased 5.10% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $22.35. About 6 shares traded. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (OFED) has declined 19.38% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical OFED News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Oconee Federal Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFED); 12/03/2018 NRC: NRC to Conduct Open House to Discuss 2017 Performance of Oconee Nuclear Power Station; 13/04/2018 – DUKE CUTS OCONEE 1 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 14/05/2018 – OCONEE FEDERAL FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 21/05/2018 – OCONEE 3 RESTARTED SATURDAY AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE: OPERATOR; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. for 22,902 shares. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owns 11,978 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 1,824 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in the stock. Barclays Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 32 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. PennyMac Financial Services has $4000 highest and $2900 lowest target. $34.50’s average target is 11.11% above currents $31.05 stock price. PennyMac Financial Services had 4 analyst reports since May 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Monday, September 16 with “Overweight”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.44 billion. It operates through three divisions: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. It has a 18.39 P/E ratio. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

