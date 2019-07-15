PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) EPS Estimated At $0.75; Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Western Energy Services had 2 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold”. See Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) latest ratings:

20/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold New Target: $0.4 Maintain

14/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold

Analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) to report $0.75 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter’s $0.7 EPS. PFSI’s profit would be $58.76 million giving it 7.64 P/E if the $0.75 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.’s analysts see 29.31% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.91. About 117,862 shares traded. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) has risen 12.51% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PFSI News: 03/05/2018 – PennyMac Fincl Services 1Q Rev $160.7M; 03/05/2018 – PennyMac Fincl Services Total Assets $6.9 Billion at March 31; 03/05/2018 – PennyMac Fincl Services 1Q EPS 67c; 03/05/2018 – PENNYMAC FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $238.2M, EST. $236.0M; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Pennymac’s Assessments As Primary Servicer Of Prime Loans And Special Servicer; 23/04/2018 – DJ PennyMac Financial Services Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFSI); 06/03/2018 – PennyMac Fincl Services, Inc. Announces Anne McCallion Joins Board; 17/04/2018 – PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 03/05/2018 – PennyMac Fincl Services 1Q Net $66.9M; 24/04/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.80 billion. It operates through three divisions: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. It has a 12.8 P/E ratio. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

More notable recent PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2,325 shares or 99.81% less from 1.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Financial Assoc accumulated 0% or 1 shares. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Another recent and important Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Western Energy Services Corp.’s (TSE:WRG)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019.