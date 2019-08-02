PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) is a company in the Mortgage Investment industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. has 30.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 46.51% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand PennyMac Financial Services Inc. has 5.3% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 3.13% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has PennyMac Financial Services Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 10.60% 1.60% Industry Average 20.11% 13.24% 4.62%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing PennyMac Financial Services Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Financial Services Inc. N/A 22 9.63 Industry Average 120.45M 598.84M 17.66

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Financial Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.88 1.33 2.39

The potential upside of the peers is 51.11%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PennyMac Financial Services Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennyMac Financial Services Inc. 0.46% 5.58% 8.64% 16.05% 27.06% 12.94% Industry Average 6.47% 8.47% 10.77% 14.60% 18.78% 26.19%

For the past year PennyMac Financial Services Inc. has weaker performance than PennyMac Financial Services Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. has a beta of 0.48 and its 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, PennyMac Financial Services Inc.’s rivals are 5.39% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.95 beta.

Dividends

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PennyMac Financial Services Inc.’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors PennyMac Financial Services Inc.