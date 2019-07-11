Pennsylvania Trust Co Upped Target (TGT) Stake; Kona Grill (KONA) Shorts Up By 0.9%

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 29.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired 6,787 shares as Target Corp (TGT)’s stock declined 2.43%. The Pennsylvania Trust Co holds 29,975 shares with $5.18M value, up from 23,188 last quarter. Target Corp now has $44.35B valuation. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $85.85. About 5.53 million shares traded or 7.24% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – Target: January Comparable Sales Rose More Than 4%; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 29/03/2018 – USDA: Target Corporation Recalls Frozen Ready-To-Eat and Non-Ready-To-Eat Meat And Poultry Products due to Possible Temperature; 22/05/2018 – Target Corporation to Webcast 1st Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, May 23, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.45; 24/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Partnership With Noreen Taylor, CEO of Donore by The Organic Face; 14/05/2018 – Target Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy

Kona Grill Inc (OTCMKTS:KONA) had an increase of 0.9% in short interest. KONA’s SI was 954,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.9% from 945,500 shares previously. With 42,200 avg volume, 23 days are for Kona Grill Inc (OTCMKTS:KONA)’s short sellers to cover KONA’s short positions. The SI to Kona Grill Inc’s float is 16.38%. The stock decreased 45.65% or $0.0798 during the last trading session, reaching $0.095. About 1.25M shares traded or 38.37% up from the average. Kona Grill, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KONA) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KONA News: 21/05/2018 – Hyundai Celebrates Stories of Purposeful Living in ‘The Kona Way’ Content Series; 19/03/2018 – Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Announces New Distribution Partner for Its HighDrate CBD Energy Waters; 15/03/2018 KONA GRILL INC – 4TH AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AGREEMENT AMENDS AVAILABLE CREDIT ON REVOLVER WAS REDUCED TO $25 MLN – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Zheng, Nanyan, Affiliates Report Stake In Kona Grill; 10/05/2018 – KONA GRILL INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.24; 22/03/2018 – Kona Grill 4Q Loss $12.4M; 10/05/2018 – Kona Grill 1Q Rev $42M; 22/03/2018 – Kona Grill 4Q Loss/Shr $1.23; 17/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIR FLIGHTS TO HILO, KONA OPERATING NORMALLY:SPOKESMAN; 11/05/2018 – NANYAN ZHENG REPORTS 19.9 PCT STAKE IN KONA GRILL INC AS OF MAY 2 – SEC FILING

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “June’s IMX Shows Traders Dropping Equity For The First Time Since 2016 – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Target declares $0.66 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Today’s Pickup: Grocery Shoppers Still Prefer Shopping In Stores – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Ibtimes.com and their article: “eBay and Target Ramp Up the Bargains to Compete With Amazon Prime Day – International Business Times” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Target blames outage on tech issue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 310,321 shares to 6,277 valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) stake by 81,605 shares and now owns 4,500 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.

Among 12 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Target had 26 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by JP Morgan. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 6. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 5. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by BMO Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $8000 target in Thursday, May 23 report. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $85 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. UBS maintained the shares of TGT in report on Thursday, May 23 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Monday, March 11 with “Sell” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 3 investors sold Kona Grill, Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 1.54 million shares or 1.41% less from 1.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Lc holds 52,010 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Management invested 0% in Kona Grill, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KONA). Citadel Advsrs Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Kona Grill, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KONA). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has 175,055 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Natl Bank De holds 29 shares. California Public Employees Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in Kona Grill, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KONA). State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Kona Grill, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KONA) for 10,880 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Co Mn has 0% invested in Kona Grill, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KONA) for 68 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Kona Grill, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KONA). 858,459 were reported by Renaissance Technology Ltd Com. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Kona Grill, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KONA). Bancorporation Of America De reported 0% stake. Moreover, Vanguard Group Incorporated has 0% invested in Kona Grill, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KONA). Royal State Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Kona Grill, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KONA). Cambridge Inv Rech has 13,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. The company has market cap of $1.26 million. As of August 15, 2017, it owned and operated 46 restaurants in 23 states of the United States and Puerto Rico; and 1 franchise restaurant in Monterrey, Mexico. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Kona Grill, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KONA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kona Grill: Turnaround Unlikely – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kona Grill: Unprofitable And Dilutive – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Competition And Creditors Squeezing Kona Grill Simultaneously – Seeking Alpha” on March 23, 2018. More interesting news about Kona Grill, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KONA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kona Gold Solutions enters distribution agreement with Southeast Beverage, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kona Grill Continues To Disappoint – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2017.