Pennsylvania Trust Co Upped Its Xylem (XYL) Stake; Confluence Wealth Management Cut Stake in Air Prods & Chems (APD) by $568,798 as Shares Rose

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 250.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 34,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 48,029 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88 million, up from 13,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $79.5. About 964,679 shares traded or 15.89% up from the average. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 57.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 2,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 2,178 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 5,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $230.1. About 541,992 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Fin Lc has 3,212 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 3,187 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 31 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Palladium Ptnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Llc reported 3,750 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Robecosam Ag holds 1.64% or 500,903 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile holds 3,225 shares. Fil Limited reported 10,207 shares. Telos Management Inc reported 3,690 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability owns 24,202 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 436,625 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 2,854 were accumulated by Old Savings Bank In. Moreover, Prudential Fincl has 0.02% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 164,823 shares. First Manhattan Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Salem Invest Counselors Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 181 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.49 million activity.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 11,906 shares to 14,584 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 24,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,859 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Gradient Investments Lc holds 274 shares. Luminus Mngmt Ltd Liability has 4.93% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 22,655 are owned by Arcadia Inv Mgmt Mi. Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 9,199 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Com, Japan-based fund reported 3,815 shares. Colony Gp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Swiss Bankshares invested in 0.15% or 732,806 shares. 201,239 are owned by Hightower Advsrs Lc. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk Corporation holds 0.14% or 194,384 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 0.05% or 13,212 shares. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Company reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 34,750 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.05% or 8,163 shares in its portfolio.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.