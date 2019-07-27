Pennsylvania Trust Co Upped Carlyle Group LP (CG) Stake by $2.10 Million; Stock Value Rose; Tortoise Energy Inf (TYG) Shareholder John G Ullman & Associates Boosted Its Stake

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Inf Corp (TYG) by 120% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 21,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,150 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944,000, up from 18,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Tortoise Energy Inf Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.93. About 100,064 shares traded. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) has declined 20.21% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500.

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Carlyle Group LP (CG) by 84.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 11,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,302 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, up from 13,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Carlyle Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.96. About 1.28M shares traded or 59.01% up from the average. The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) has declined 3.34% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CG News: 17/05/2018 – Carlyle to Lend Homebuilder $225 Million for Canada, U.S. Growth; 08/05/2018 – KAP BETEILIGUNGS – CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD, IAN JACKSON, MANAGING DIRECTOR OF CARLYLE GROUP, HAS RESIGNED FROM OFFICE AS CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD; 16/03/2018 – MEDIA-Vitol, Carlyle to announce Varo Energy IPO next week- Bloomberg; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s affirms ION Trading Technologies’ B2 ratings and changes outlook to negative from stable; 06/05/2018 – CARLYLE GROUP NAMES HONGJIANG ZHANG AS SENIOR ADVISOR; 11/04/2018 – CARLYLE GROUP SAYS CARLYLE AND MONTEFIORE ARE MAINTAINING MAJORITY CONTROL OVER ECG; 16/03/2018 – VITOL, CARLYLE ARE SAID TO ANNOUNCE VARO ENERGY IPO NEXT WEEK; 05/03/2018 – Carlyle Co-Founder Says Guns Are Off-Limits for His $195 Billion Fund; 30/03/2018 – CARLYLE CARDINAL IRELAND SELLS GSLS TO STAR CAPITAL; 28/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 28)

Since April 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4,820 activity. 110 shares were bought by Paquette Jennifer, worth $2,441.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $552.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Coca (NYSE:KO) by 10,050 shares to 8,006 shares, valued at $375,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xerox Corp by 10,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,739 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold TYG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 13.36 million shares or 1.03% more from 13.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 1,520 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fbl Investment Mngmt Services Ia, a Iowa-based fund reported 286,477 shares. Linscomb And Williams holds 93,471 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 247,428 were accumulated by First Foundation. Da Davidson And holds 149,112 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) or 46,012 shares. First Republic Investment Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 51,260 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Bank & Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Raymond James And reported 241,817 shares. Cambridge Research Advsr invested in 0.01% or 45,658 shares. Bessemer Group holds 0% or 250 shares. 31,925 are owned by Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Company. Plante Moran Finance Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.43% or 58,845 shares. 1,500 are owned by Macroview Inv Limited Company.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 39.31 million shares or 8.96% less from 43.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 207,917 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 0% invested in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) for 30,169 shares. M&T Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) for 29,525 shares. Hudock Cap Gp reported 200 shares stake. Moreover, Hsbc Hldg Pcl has 0% invested in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) for 26,562 shares. Prtn Group Hldgs Ag stated it has 1.39% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Augustine Asset Management reported 68,044 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 131,051 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 342,913 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Republic Management holds 0.03% or 325,299 shares in its portfolio. Cordasco Fincl Net holds 2,223 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer & Inc, a New York-based fund reported 272,281 shares. 16,900 are owned by Baldwin Brothers Ma. First Manhattan invested in 4,050 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Financial Bank De owns 1,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

