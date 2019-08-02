Pennsylvania Trust Co Upped By $684,756 Its 3M Co (MMM) Stake; Hhr Asset Management Decreased Its Netflix (NFLX) Holding

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 2.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired 3,308 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Pennsylvania Trust Co holds 142,647 shares with $29.64 million value, up from 139,339 last quarter. 3M Co now has $99.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $173.36. About 2.32 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated; 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 18.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 36,454 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Hhr Asset Management Llc holds 165,828 shares with $59.13M value, down from 202,282 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $139.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $319.5. About 6.28 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 16/04/2018 – Millennial investors are loading up on Netflix ahead of earnings; 11/04/2018 – Netflix Will Be Cash Flow Positive by 2022, Moody’s Says — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 12/03/2018 – Rene Ritchie: Like Netflix for magazines but, more importantly, quality coverage from generally trusted sources made more; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: APPLE’S CUE SUGGESTS CO. WON’T BUY NETFLIX; 06/03/2018 – New Daily: Foxtel could be teaming up with rivals Netflix and Stan to create a mega streaming platform; 28/03/2018 – Netflix Appoints Former U.S. National Security Advisor and UN Ambassador Susan Rice to Its Board; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC PLEDGES C$2.2 BILLION TO LOWER SMALL BUSINESS TAXES OVER FIVE YEARS; 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 33,820 shares to 661,263 valued at $32.50 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) stake by 5,390 shares and now owns 7,128 shares. Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Management has 86,108 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 49,697 shares. Adirondack has invested 0.38% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Beach Inv Counsel Pa has 14,412 shares. 1,661 are owned by Guardian Life Ins Of America. Cardinal Cap holds 34,126 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. Capital Planning Advsr Limited owns 1,025 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP owns 1.15M shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Mngmt holds 3,210 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Alabama-based Birmingham Capital Mngmt Com Inc Al has invested 3.42% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Washington Tru invested in 61,177 shares. Grassi Inv Mgmt accumulated 42,052 shares. Hilltop reported 0.1% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Aspen Inv Management Inc holds 0.21% or 1,461 shares in its portfolio. 11,802 are held by Nbt Retail Bank N A New York.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M gets 5,000 surgical warming lawsuits dismissed – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M Needs To Get Back To Basics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M -1% as RBC says reputation ‘eroding’ – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) and Encourages 3M Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 8 sales for $11.91 million activity. On Friday, February 8 Keel Paul A sold $1.87M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 9,410 shares. Bushman Julie L sold $624,295 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 4,681 shares valued at $942,450 was sold by Gangestad Nicholas C. 8,906 shares were sold by Vale Michael G., worth $1.77M on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 16,065 shares valued at $3.22M was made by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11. $1.63M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $176,260 was bought by PAGE GREGORY R.

Among 7 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. 3M had 13 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, July 29 report. Morgan Stanley maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, May 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by RBC Capital Markets. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 12 report. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 22. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 26. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, June 27. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Norinchukin Financial Bank The has 0.48% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hap Trading Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.58% or 18,105 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc Inc holds 0.04% or 122,447 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc accumulated 68 shares. Sun Life Fincl has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Oak Assocs Ltd Oh reported 1,100 shares stake. Fifth Third Fincl Bank invested in 0.1% or 44,117 shares. Bessemer Inc owns 253,537 shares. Cadian Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 88,000 shares. Heritage Mgmt Corporation has 1,958 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 39 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 35,382 shares. Dubuque State Bank Company owns 25 shares. 36,168 are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Cim Inv Mangement reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Underperform” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, April 17. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was initiated by Wolfe Research with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $440 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, March 7. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $410 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $470 target in Monday, March 25 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Bank of America.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Netflix Stock Could Be Ready to Bust Out – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, Disney+, Amazon and Facebook – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Netflix (NFLX) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix Has a Lot to Prove This Week – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 76.07 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.86 million activity. $2.74 million worth of stock was sold by Sweeney Anne M on Tuesday, February 12.