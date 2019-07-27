Pennsylvania Trust Co Upped By $3.99 Million Its Nike (NKE) Stake; Sharps Compliance (SMED) Sentiment Is 1

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 119.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired 47,458 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock declined 1.63%. The Pennsylvania Trust Co holds 87,202 shares with $7.34 million value, up from 39,744 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $137.17B valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.56 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 17/04/2018 – More Senior Executives to Exit Nike; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 24 percent; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN TO EXPAND; 22/03/2018 – Nike plans to make bigger investments in women’s footwear and apparel to combat rivals; 15/03/2018 – NIKE, REPORTS MARK PARKER WILL CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT,; 23/04/2018 – The Nike Shoe Inspired by a Building in Paris (Video); 11/05/2018 – TIMELINE-Nike’s high-profile executive departures amid probe; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ACQUIRED CONSUMER DATA AND ANALYTICS FIRM NAMED ZODIAC; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Plays on the trade war theme

Sharps Compliance Corp (SMED) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.55, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 9 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 9 decreased and sold equity positions in Sharps Compliance Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 3.19 million shares, down from 3.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Sharps Compliance Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 8 Increased: 7 New Position: 2.

The stock decreased 3.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.63. About 2,259 shares traded. Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) has declined 9.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SMED News: 14/03/2018 – FDA: Arrow International Inc- Multi-Lumen Central Venous Catheterization Kit with Blue FlexTip(R) Catheter and Sharps Safety; 27/03/2018 – New Resources Provide Localized Info On Safe Disposal Of Used Needles And Sharps; 10/05/2018 – Heartland Advisors Incorporated Exits Sharps Compliance; 05/03/2018 FDA: Arrow International Inc- Percutaneous Sheath Introducer Kit with Integral Hemostasis Valve/Side Port, Sharps Safety; 15/05/2018 – Sharps Pixley Offer to Convert Gold Back into Bitcoin with BitPay; 14/03/2018 – Sharps Compliance to Attend Gabelli & Company’s 4th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium; 25/04/2018 – Sharps Compliance 3Q Rev $9.43M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sharps Compliance Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMED); 06/04/2018 – Sharps Containers Market to Reach US$ 660 Mn by 2025, Says TMR; 25/04/2018 – Sharps Compliance 3Q Loss/Shr 5c

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $153,104 activity.

Quantum Capital Management holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Sharps Compliance Corp. for 522,569 shares.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. The company has market cap of $58.60 million. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web compliance and training program. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Route-Based Pickup Service, a waste management service, which offers medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; TakeAway Recycle System, a solution for the collection and recycling of single-use medical devices from surgical centers and other healthcare facilities; and Universal Waste Shipback Systems, a solution for the collection, transportation, and recycling of light bulbs, batteries, and other mercury containing devices.

Analysts await Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 300.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. SMED’s profit will be $322,848 for 45.38 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Sharps Compliance Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -128.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) stake by 10,460 shares to 44,716 valued at $3.26M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (TIP) stake by 23,935 shares and now owns 64,684 shares. Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) was reduced too.