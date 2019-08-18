Pennsylvania Trust Co Trimmed Position in Mastercard (MA) by $2.02 Million; Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Shareholder Golden Gate Private Equity Has Lowered Stake by $2.05 Million as Stock Rose

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) by 29.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 62,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $95.5. About 227,347 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 48.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 42,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 44,711 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, down from 86,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.63M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1.06 million shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $44.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 3,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was made by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kidder Stephen W has invested 4.58% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bankshares Of America De owns 5.79M shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Com Ltd has 0.72% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 36,435 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,130 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hudson Bay Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 2,700 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 1.26M shares. Manchester Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 1,820 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1.02 million shares. 21,549 were reported by Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc. 91,820 were reported by Regions Corp. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hedeker Wealth Llc holds 0.59% or 3,900 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Llc holds 3.1% or 2.43M shares. 456,007 are owned by Marshfield. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 15,439 shares.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa And Mastercard: 2 Stocks, 1 Superior Business Model – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard: Why I’m Not Interested In Taking Profits – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) And Mastercard – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $160.52 million activity.

More notable recent Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kimberly-Clark, Hoegh LNG Partners LP, Teck Resources, Automatic Data Processing, Armstrong World Industries, and CoStar Group â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” on March 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWI) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For April 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Armstrong World Industries Announces $150 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on August 02, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New ACOUSTIBuiltâ„¢ Seamless Ceilings from Armstrong Look Like Drywall, Perform Like an Acoustical Ceiling – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.