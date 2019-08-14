Pennsylvania Trust Co Trimmed By $385,824 Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake; ANTON OILFIELD SERVICES GROUP ORDINARY S (ATONF) Shorts Decreased By 10.33%

ANTON OILFIELD SERVICES GROUP ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:ATONF) had a decrease of 10.33% in short interest. ATONF’s SI was 5.81 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.33% from 6.48M shares previously. It closed at $0.1 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 8,038 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Pennsylvania Trust Co holds 125,917 shares with $6.08M value, down from 133,955 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $202.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $45.96. About 16.46M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – Shareholders Approve Wells Fargo Executive Compensation Plan (Video); 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Says Bank Is Ready to Grow Auto-Lending Business (Video); 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Said to Cut 22 Jobs in Currency Trading Amid Malaise; 14/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman portfolio manager Steve Eisman is betting against Canadian financials, Deutsche Bank and Wells Fargo; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO QTRLY PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL RESULTS MAY NEED TO BE REVISED TO REFLECT ADDITIONAL ACCRUALS FOR CFPB/OCC MATTER; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Names JPMorgan’s Amanda Norton as Chief Risk Officer; 20/04/2018 – OCC CONSENT ORDER SAYS WELLS FARGO AGREED TO IT WITHOUT ADMITTING OR DENYING ANY WRONGDOING; 19/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO REPORTS $200B SUSTAINABLE FINANCING COMMITMENT; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN ENDS COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Anton Oilfield Services Group, an investment holding company, provides gas and oil field development technical services for oil companies in the People??s Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $294.84 million. It operates through Drilling Technology, Well Completion, and Oil Production Services divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers integrated services of oil/gas field development, such as reservoir production management, integrated project management, reservoir geology study, and EPC services; and drilling engineering and technical services, including IPM services for drilling, directional drilling, drilling and completion fluids, and rig services.

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 4,470 shares to 276,831 valued at $33.93M in 2019Q1. It also upped Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 11,975 shares and now owns 32,841 shares. Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) was raised too.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.66 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4.