Pennsylvania Trust Co Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) Has Upped by $1.21 Million as Stock Declined; As Guidewire Software (GWRE) Stock Rose, Stockbridge Partners Boosted Stake

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 13.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 277,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.33 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226.70 million, up from 2.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $101.85. About 208,686 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C; 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner; 29/03/2018 – California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Guidewire Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWRE); 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 10,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 167,512 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.72 million, up from 156,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $105.65. About 1.93M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS SAYS ABOUT 70% FINISHED WITH $2 BILLION EUROPE INVESTMENT; 17/04/2018 – Marken Announces Plans To Add Nursing Services To Home-Based Trials; 03/05/2018 – SCA UPS PRICES ON PUBLICATION PAPER; 26/04/2018 – UPS – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Pittsburgh Reassess Dist 2011-01, CA Rtg To ‘AA’; 25/04/2018 – UPS – UNDER VRP, ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES WILL BE OFFERED A FINANCIAL BUYOUT TO RETIRE; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 24/04/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces the Availability of APC Smart-UPS With SmartConnect Intelligent Cloud Management for the UK & Ireland; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Banning Util Auth, CA Wastetwr Rev Bnd Rtg To ‘AA-‘

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.05% or 43,510 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 7,000 shares. Linscomb And Williams Incorporated owns 3,404 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Synovus Financial accumulated 80 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 0.02% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 21,200 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Llc has 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.12% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Blackrock Inc has 3.94M shares. Cipher Limited Partnership reported 25,600 shares stake. Prudential Financial Inc stated it has 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Regions Corp accumulated 115 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Kornitzer Capital Ks holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 237,949 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 9,458 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Carroll reported 138 shares.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 17,766 shares to 361,523 shares, valued at $36.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 19,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,265 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Group Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Advent Cap Mgmt De holds 0.1% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 40,000 shares. 18,185 are owned by Sun Life Fincl Incorporated. Norinchukin National Bank The reported 168,250 shares. Culbertson A N reported 26,697 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Bollard Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 6,103 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc reported 0.3% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Lc accumulated 2,067 shares. Marco Invest Mngmt Lc invested in 112,242 shares. 163,281 were accumulated by Gulf International Comml Bank (Uk). The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.36% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Webster Natl Bank N A has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.17% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hillsdale Inv Mngmt reported 315 shares. Iconiq Limited Liability Co accumulated 4,196 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

