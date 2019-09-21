Pennsylvania Trust Co Stake In Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Was Has Lifted; Lone Pine Capital Holding In World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Was Increased

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 1613.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 2.54M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 2.69M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $194.41 million, up from 157,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $73.65. About 1.01M shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 02/04/2018 – WWE® Takes over New Orleans for WrestleMania® Week; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $145 Million; 08/04/2018 – WrestleMania® Breaks Records; 14/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – WrestleMania® Returns to New York/New Jersey; 05/03/2018 WWE® And SNICKERS® Expand WrestleMania® Partnership; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q EPS 18C, EST. 13C; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q REV. $187.7M, EST. $194.4M; 27/04/2018 – WWE to hold the biggest Middle East pay-per-view as Saudi Arabia opens up to foreign entertainment

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 87.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 12,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 27,415 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12M, up from 14,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $79.75. About 2.07M shares traded or 12.84% up from the average. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 5,546 shares to 6,029 shares, valued at $502,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 32,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,987 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 55 investors sold SWKS shares while 173 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 134.95 million shares or 0.10% less from 135.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 40,508 were reported by Bridgewater L P. Malaga Cove Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,048 shares. Blair William & Il reported 0% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited reported 216,408 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 33,304 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Westpac reported 0% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). 3.71M are held by Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc. Farmers Merchants stated it has 0% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Trust Of Vermont reported 350 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 227,777 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.03% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) or 26,200 shares. Palladium Ltd Llc holds 25,182 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Moneta Invest Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Reilly Fin Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.27% or 130,702 shares. 27,834 are owned by Natixis Advsr Lp.

