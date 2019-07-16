Pennsylvania Trust Co Stake in Ppg Inds (PPG) Has Decreased by $454,208; Mccormick & Co (MKC) Holder Parsons Capital Management Has Raised Holding by $758,400

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 26.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 5,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,229 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65 million, up from 19,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $159.88. About 802,997 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 44.96% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $101 FROM $99; 27/03/2018 – Correct: McCormick Reports 1Q, Not 2Q; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Adj EPS $1.00; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.86, REV VIEW $5.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.85 TO $4.95; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: McCormick Media wants a bigger stake in Tronc; 02/04/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE TO NAME ANDREW MCCORMICK HEAD OF FIXED INCOME; 31/03/2018 – Larson Electronics Releases LED Tractor Lighting Package for McCormick International MTX125

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 21.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 3,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,215 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, down from 14,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $117.71. About 1.02 million shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 8.71% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS FORMER VP WAS PUT ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Alleged Violation Relate to Failure to Accrue Certain Specified Expenses in the 1Q of 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 30/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG); 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REALIZE ANNUALIZED SAVINGS OF $120 MLN BY 2019; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – APPOINTMENT OF DANIEL G. KORTE AS GLOBAL VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT, AEROSPACE PRODUCTS, EFFECTIVE MAY 7; 10/05/2018 – PPG Provides Update on Form 10-Q Filing and Internal Investigation; 27/03/2018 – Banks line up €7.3bn debt for Akzo Nobel chem unit buyout; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Audit Committee of Company’s Boars Is Overseeing Investigation

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 213,303 shares to 216,403 shares, valued at $23.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.83 EPS, down 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. PPG’s profit will be $432.00 million for 16.08 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.61% EPS growth.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98M and $913.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,887 shares to 327,103 shares, valued at $62.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.