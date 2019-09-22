Pennsylvania Trust Co Stake in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Cut by $6.20 Million; Yandex N V (YNDX) Market Valuation Rose While Discovery Capital Management Has Cut Position

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 49.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 833,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 865,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.91 million, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $35.77. About 4.27M shares traded or 116.29% up from the average. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 66.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 116,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 58,824 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17 million, down from 175,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 11.54 million shares traded or 102.23% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Yandex Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:YNDX – GlobeNewswire” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “YANDEX AND NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE ANNOUNCE MULTIYEAR EXCLUSIVE MULTIMEDIA AGREEMENT TO BROADCAST NHL GAMES IN RUSSIA – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Yandex Stock Just Dropped Another 9% – Nasdaq” on October 19, 2018. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 04/23/2019: TWTR, CDNS, YNDX, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 25,400 shares to 32,270 shares, valued at $34.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 2.51M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ).

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $117.68M for 24.84 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.14 million for 22.04 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 231,560 shares to 244,737 shares, valued at $26.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbre Clarion Global Real Est (IGR) by 43,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,867 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Gains on Strong Brands & Savings Efforts – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oreo Mystery Flavor 2019: Guess It and You Could Win $50K! – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Savings & Growth Efforts Revive Mondelez (MDLZ) in 2019? – Nasdaq” on December 27, 2018. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) to Boost Snacks Unit, Invests in Hu Master – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.