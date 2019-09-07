Pennsylvania Trust Co Stake in Home Depot (HD) Decreased as Stock Price Rose; White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Shareholder Wallace Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $1.60 Million as Share Value Rose

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 95.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 189,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $497,000, down from 197,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 3.14M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot –

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 1,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The hedge fund held 81,312 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.25 million, down from 83,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1073.01. About 27,845 shares traded or 51.31% up from the average. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss $48.0M; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181058: White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.; ABRY Partners VIII, L.P; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Acquire a Majority Stake in NSM Insurance Group; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TRANSACTION VALUES NSM AT APPROXIMATELY $388 MLN; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance Sees Transaction Closing by End 2Q 201; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Buy Majority Stake in NSM Insurance; 11/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS 584,106 SHRS ABOUT 15.3% TENDERED; 22/04/2018 – DJ White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTM); 08/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Nv reported 3.28M shares. Valley Advisers Inc has 1,168 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Serv Inc has 331 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Qvt Financial LP reported 29,826 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 408,973 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests reported 56,680 shares. One Trading LP has 0% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 48 shares. Aperio Limited Com accumulated 984,831 shares. Lmr Partners Llp holds 0.01% or 1,054 shares in its portfolio. 2.21M were accumulated by Invesco. Burt Wealth has invested 0.15% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Citizens And Northern holds 5,987 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Mairs Pwr Inc has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Utd Svcs Automobile Association owns 870,549 shares. Community Invest reported 2,693 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.69B for 22.93 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 322,850 shares to 329,332 shares, valued at $19.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welltower Inc by 213,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,403 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $459,223 activity.

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24 million and $723.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 6,990 shares to 186,729 shares, valued at $8.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 20,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc.