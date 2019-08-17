Pennsylvania Trust Co Raised Norfolk Southern (NSC) Position by $19.46 Million as Valuation Declined; Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Boosted Its Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $432,900 as Share Value Rose

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 3,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 251,875 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.97 million, up from 247,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets shareholder vote on Disney deal for July 10; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 806.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 122,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 137,549 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.98M, up from 15,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173. About 1.33 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler accumulated 736 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 1.78 million shares. Fruth Investment Mgmt owns 10,055 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt reported 664,640 shares stake. Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability stated it has 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shoker Counsel holds 0.59% or 4,298 shares in its portfolio. L S Inc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 9,031 shares. Greenleaf Tru accumulated 3,685 shares. Arrow Financial invested in 0.06% or 1,280 shares. First National Bank & Trust holds 3,697 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Missouri-based Parkside Comml Bank & Tru has invested 0.18% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 142,387 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt has 5,845 shares. Cape Ann Bancorporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,250 shares. Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 74,196 shares to 920 shares, valued at $271,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,170 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alta Lc accumulated 3.09% or 472,708 shares. Alphaone Invest Limited Liability holds 61,920 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Grisanti Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 65,917 shares or 4.46% of all its holdings. Marietta Partners Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 8,693 shares. Washington Trust Bancorporation has 73,418 shares. Beacon Cap reported 154 shares stake. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Co has invested 1.44% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sun Life Financial stated it has 11,498 shares. Van Strum Towne stated it has 3.94% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). A D Beadell Inv Counsel, Wisconsin-based fund reported 13,120 shares. 4,082 are owned by Eagle Asset Management. Cap Advsrs holds 0.02% or 562 shares in its portfolio. Leavell Investment Incorporated accumulated 62,046 shares. Taylor Asset Management stated it has 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

