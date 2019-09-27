Pennsylvania Trust Co Raised Its Union Pacific (UNP) Position; Bridgewater Associates LP Raised Its Encana (ECA) Holding by $361,110

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 361.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 163,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 209,143 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.37 million, up from 45,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $162.82. About 1.43M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 21.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 72,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 401,042 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06M, up from 328,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $4.585. About 9.32 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $12.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 81,908 shares to 589,875 shares, valued at $9.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 170,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,338 shares, and cut its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Encana 2019 NAV – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Encana and Newfield’s strategic combination receives shareholder approvals – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On EnCana Corporation (ECA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Encana Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy as the Sector Lights Up – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Deutsche Bank Turns Bullish On Transports For 2020 – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific Is Relatively Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Surface Transportation Board: 3 Class I Railroads Have Sufficient Returns For Capital Improvements – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 279,243 shares to 11,842 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 110,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,982 shares, and cut its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.08% or 3,366 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel invested in 0.4% or 115,300 shares. Asset Mngmt One Communication has 0.33% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Robecosam Ag holds 0.04% or 6,331 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mngmt reported 2,854 shares. 14,763 are owned by B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 0.45% or 13,081 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd invested 0.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Schmidt P J has 1.92% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 39,288 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Associates Limited has 0.18% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 21,207 are owned by Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability. Plante Moran Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,427 shares. Alberta Investment stated it has 15,700 shares. Lau Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,198 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc reported 179 shares.