Pennsylvania Trust Co Raised Its Csx (CSX) Position by $7.50 Million; Barnes Group (B) Holder Macquarie Group LTD Has Cut Its Holding by $1.39 Million

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Barnes Group Inc (B) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 27,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.01M, down from 2.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Barnes Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $46.42. About 285,420 shares traded or 45.29% up from the average. Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has declined 21.71% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical B News: 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group 1Q EPS 72c; 04/05/2018 – BARNES GROUP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 21/04/2018 DJ Barnes Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (B); 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC B.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.04, REV VIEW $1.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF BETWEEN $60 TO $65 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 3%-4%; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC B.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 6 PCT; 04/05/2018 – Barnes Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Barnes Group Raises Dividend to 16c

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 184.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 40,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 63,181 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.58M, up from 22,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $67.52. About 5.42 million shares traded or 7.47% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 29/05/2018 – CSX at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – CSX Doubles Profit as Cuts Pick Up Steam; 17/04/2018 – CSX CUT CAPEX TO $368M IN 1Q FROM $441M A YEAR EARLIER; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-FCN, LLC — ACQUISITION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 17/04/2018 – CSX TO ANALYZE LOWERING RATES TO GAIN UTILITY COAL BUSINESS; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ELKHART & WESTERN RAILROAD CO.–ACQUISITION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION–LINE OF CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 10/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO FOOTE SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 31,298 shares to 57,321 shares, valued at $10.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 12,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,156 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 200,744 were accumulated by Amer Century. Verus Partners invested 0.08% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Nine Masts Capital Ltd reported 2,565 shares stake. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Co reported 39,123 shares stake. Gamble Jones Counsel holds 5,671 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Btr Capital Management holds 0.56% or 38,720 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Com owns 1.76M shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc stated it has 0.27% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Bryn Mawr Tru has 0.03% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 7,863 shares. Palladium Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 25,169 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited holds 0.06% or 8,569 shares. St Johns Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 300 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com holds 0.24% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 82,000 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Communications Incorporated holds 0.04% or 6,507 shares. Park Avenue Limited Liability accumulated 0.03% or 8,036 shares.

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: CenturyLink, CSX and Dover – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CSX Corporation (CSX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CSX: A Great Entry Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “CSX sells 220 miles of track to Canadian National – Jacksonville Business Journal” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 27,981 shares to 262,562 shares, valued at $15.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 496,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS).

Analysts await Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, up 1.28% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.78 per share. B’s profit will be $39.41 million for 14.69 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Barnes Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.33% EPS growth.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3,792 activity. BENANAV GARY G also bought $1,896 worth of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) on Thursday, June 6.