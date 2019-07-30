Pennsylvania Trust Co Raised Its Carlyle Group LP (CG) Position; VERSARIEN PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KI (VRSRF) Sellers Decreased By 85% Their Shorts

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased Carlyle Group LP (CG) stake by 84.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired 11,157 shares as Carlyle Group LP (CG)’s stock rose 10.68%. The Pennsylvania Trust Co holds 24,302 shares with $4.57M value, up from 13,145 last quarter. Carlyle Group LP now has $8.30B valuation. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $24.65. About 779,868 shares traded. The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) has declined 3.34% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CG News: 25/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 25); 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES ACOSTA’S CFR TO CAA2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/05/2018 – NORDIC AVIATION CAPITAL SAID TO ATTRACT INTEREST FROM CARLYLE; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN ACQUIRES GREATER CHINA INTERMODAL INVESTMENTS LLC; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Eight Classes Of Refinancing Notes Issued By Carlyle C17 Clo, Ltd; 02/04/2018 – CARLYLE’S ADAM METZ, JASON LEE ARE SAID TO BE LEAVING FIRM; 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps; 18/05/2018 – Carlyle: HGH Deal Expected to Close in 3Q or 4Q This Year; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN – ACQUIRED REMAINING 89% CO DID NOT OWN OF GREATER CHINA INTERMODAL INVESTMENTS LLC FROM AFFILIATES OF CARLYLE GROUP & MINORITY OWNERS OF GCI; 26/03/2018 – Javier Espinoza: scoop: Carlyle private equity group wins competitive auction for €10bn Akzo unit, largest PE deal in Europe

VERSARIEN PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KI (OTCMKTS:VRSRF) had a decrease of 85% in short interest. VRSRF’s SI was 300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 85% from 2,000 shares previously. With 2,300 avg volume, 0 days are for VERSARIEN PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KI (OTCMKTS:VRSRF)’s short sellers to cover VRSRF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.64. About 5,300 shares traded or 2155.32% up from the average. Versarien plc (OTCMKTS:VRSRF) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $251.49 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. It currently has negative earnings. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; and Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $578,760 activity. 31,200 The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) shares with value of $578,760 were sold by Buser Curtis L..

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased Bank Amer Corp stake by 44,130 shares to 50,858 valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) stake by 11,723 shares and now owns 22,285 shares. Cbre Clarion Global Real Est (IGR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 39.31 million shares or 8.96% less from 43.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Commercial Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) for 1,700 shares. Stifel accumulated 133,958 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Florida-based Augustine Asset Management has invested 0.83% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Sandy Spring Comml Bank holds 0.01% or 3,660 shares in its portfolio. Invesco reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley owns 0.05% invested in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) for 9.66 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards Company reported 695 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Alps reported 159,100 shares. Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) for 5,000 shares. Captrust Fin has invested 0% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Liability holds 0% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) or 26,562 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc holds 59,826 shares. 325,299 are owned by First Republic Investment.