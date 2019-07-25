Pennsylvania Trust Co Raised Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding by $391,980; Blue Edge Capital Has Lifted Holding in Newmarket (NEU) by $433,573 as Share Value Declined

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 8,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 146,578 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99 million, up from 138,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.26B market cap company. The stock increased 5.02% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 33.37M shares traded or 152.85% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL, LICENSES GRANTED TO CO TO USE YERVOY(REG) IN TRIAL WILL TERMINATE; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 17/04/2018 – JGP GLOBAL ADDED BUD, FTI, BMY, EPZM, IMMU IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Housing Authority Thu, 3/8/2018, 10:00 AM; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – PROPOSAL ON DISCLOSING RISKS RELATED TO CONCERN OVER DRUG PRICING STRATEGIES INCORPORATED INTO INCENTIVE COMPENSATION PLANS WAS NOT APPROVED; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Oncology Industry Leader Michael Giordano, M.D., to its Board of Directors; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Newmarket Corp (NEU) by 0.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 1 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,890 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42 billion, up from 7,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Newmarket Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $5.56 during the last trading session, reaching $417.12. About 50,228 shares traded. NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) has risen 13.66% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NEU News: 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q Net $60.6M; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q REV. $589.2M; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N – THROUGHOUT REST OF 2018, EXPECT TO SEE SOLID SALES AND SHIPMENTS IN PETROLEUM ADDITIVES BUSINESS; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q ADJ EPS $5.14

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 33,820 shares to 661,263 shares, valued at $32.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 10,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,401 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $236,440 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bath Savings has invested 0.17% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Fulton Bancorp Na holds 28,519 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Intersect Ltd Liability Corp has 0.16% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 7,846 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.05% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 287,141 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bank & Trust Wealth has invested 0.23% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 574,094 shares. Marietta Investment Prns Lc stated it has 10,300 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Bender Robert & Associate has 0.27% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 11,671 shares. Blackhill Cap has invested 3.49% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Trust has 0.75% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 13,275 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Co invested in 131,599 shares or 0.34% of the stock. 205,000 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Of Texas. 56,009 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited. Augustine Asset Management accumulated 9,783 shares. Boston Partners has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

