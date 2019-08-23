Pennsylvania Trust Co Raised American Intl Group (AIG) Holding by $703,620 as Market Valuation Rose; Visa (V) Market Valuation Rose While Duncker Streett & Company Has Upped Holding by $343,356

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 90.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 19,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 41,183 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 21,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $53.5. About 745,984 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Also Voted to Support Each of Two Proposals Recommended; 12/04/2018 – AIG Names Anthony Vidovich as Chief Claims Officer, General Insurance; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT REJECTS GREENBERG’S STARR INTERNATIONAL CO APPEAL IN DISPUTE OVER 2008 AIG BAILOUT; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders set to vote on pay package for new CEO; 20/04/2018 – AIG to Redeem 8.000% and 8.625% Junior Subordinated Debentures Due 2038; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE INVOLVES TRANSFER OF AIG EUROPE LIMITED’S EXISTING INSURANCE BUSINESS TO NEW UK AND EUROPEAN COMPANIES; 02/05/2018 – AIG Had About $2 Billion Remaining Under Share Repurchase Authorization as of May 2; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG: Forbes; 19/04/2018 – DJ American International Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIG); 09/05/2018 – AIG SHAREHOLDERS BACK EXECUTIVE PAY PLAN, RE-ELECT DIRECTORS

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 10.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 2,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 22,579 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, up from 20,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $177.54. About 1.48 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES 2018 ANNUAL NET REV GROWTH: LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS ON NOMINAL BASIS, WITH ABOUT 1 PERCENTAGE POINT OF POSITIVE FOREIGN CURRENCY IMPACT; 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video); 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER; 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 81,605 shares to 4,500 shares, valued at $388,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 128,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,600 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American International Group (AIG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “AIG Is Finally Firing on All Cylinders – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79 million and $434.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,328 shares to 60,095 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

