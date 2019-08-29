Pennsylvania Trust Co Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Trimmed by $2.59 Million as Market Value Rose; Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Lifted Position

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 18.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 10,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 45,891 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.35M, down from 56,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $227.35. About 4.72M shares traded or 30.84% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CEO DAVID WICHMANN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S JIM CRAMER ON “MAD MONEY” TONIGHT; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05 million, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $291.77. About 3.96M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 09/05/2018 – Shares have risen over 170 percent over the past year, as the company has taken advantage of the trend of streaming video from online sources like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix Hops Into the Female Action Thriller Game with `Close’; 05/04/2018 – @JimCramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT NOW ACCOUNTS FOR 50% OF REVENUE AND 55% OF MEMBERSHIPS; 29/03/2018 – NETFLIX APPOINTS OBAMA CRONY SUSAN RICE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 13/04/2018 – It is the first time that Netflix has been included in a television provider bundle; 21/05/2018 – Netflix’s CEO boils down the success of his billion-dollar businesses to one ancient decision-making strategy: “first principles” thinking. via @CNBCMakeIt; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Subscriber Growth Tops Expectations — 3rd Update; 16/04/2018 – Netflix subscriber growth beats on strong original content

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Inv Corporation holds 138,735 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. M&R Cap Management Inc holds 0.26% or 3,030 shares in its portfolio. 3,075 were accumulated by Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi. United Cap Fin Advisers Limited Liability Corporation owns 37,849 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Llc reported 6,403 shares stake. Rmb Cap Management Limited owns 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 983 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring stated it has 314,382 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. 385 were accumulated by Howe Rusling Incorporated. Crossvault Management Ltd Co reported 1.9% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ems Lp reported 546,870 shares. Finemark Retail Bank And holds 0.03% or 1,248 shares. Alps Advsrs invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) stated it has 7,642 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. 20,011 were accumulated by Burns J W And Co Inc. Jcic Asset has 292 shares.

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.18 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13,246 shares to 29,758 shares, valued at $52.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 126,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 342,669 shares, and cut its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 25,400 shares to 33,800 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 24,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

