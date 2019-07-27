Pennsylvania Trust Co Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Lowered as Stock Price Rose; Redmile Group Position In Atricure (ATRC) Was Has Raised

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 12,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 418,990 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.57 million, down from 431,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.79% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 325,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $31.71. About 157,697 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 25.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 216,697 shares to 10.36M shares, valued at $182.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 39,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,721 shares, and cut its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold ATRC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 2.65% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0% or 215,494 shares. Paradigm Management Inc New York has 40,400 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Pentwater Mgmt Lp invested in 40,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hood River Ltd Liability Company owns 393,385 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Federated Incorporated Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 31,117 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 24,462 shares stake. Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 2,036 shares. Hbk Lp holds 15,700 shares. 266,577 are held by Endurant Capital Mngmt L P. Paloma Prtnrs holds 10,134 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 3,158 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP reported 96,611 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fosun owns 0.34% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 200,559 shares. D E Shaw Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 300,209 shares.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 25,740 shares to 486,961 shares, valued at $57.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 42,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lau Assocs owns 4.51% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 62,700 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bouchey Fincl Ltd reported 4,483 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Schulhoff And reported 55,903 shares or 4.18% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Whitnell & has invested 1.42% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 72,349 were reported by Rowland And Counsel Adv. Barr E S holds 264,970 shares. Moreover, Moneta Grp Invest Advisors Ltd Company has 1.04% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 71,064 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.4% or 8,052 shares. Freestone Capital Limited Co invested in 30,644 shares or 0.25% of the stock. 31,661 are held by Hartwell J M Lp. Prudential Fincl Inc reported 4.79 million shares. 105,793 were accumulated by Howard Cap Management. Plancorp Limited Liability Corporation invested in 14,330 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.