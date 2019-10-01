Pennsylvania Trust Co Maintains Holding in Ppl (PPL); Sather Financial Group Stake In Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Was Has Lifted

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 488.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 46,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 56,010 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74 million, up from 9,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $31.31. About 3.77M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500.

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 23,214 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 358,453 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.72 million, up from 335,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $60.62. About 2.86 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold PPL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 501.70 million shares or 1.93% less from 511.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.36M are held by Alliancebernstein L P. Leavell Inv Management has 8,529 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Huntington Bancorp owns 0.01% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 24,168 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Tru Fund has 0.09% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Sterling Capital Management Limited Company invested 0.03% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 61,411 are held by Edgestream Prtn L P. Epoch Ptnrs Inc holds 0.7% or 4.99 million shares. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Chevy Chase Trust invested in 0.08% or 605,110 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 0.79% or 646,311 shares. Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Daiwa Securities Gp Inc holds 28,886 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 11,111 were accumulated by Sandy Spring Bancorporation. Valley National Advisers holds 0.53% or 61,604 shares. Stock Yards State Bank Communication owns 7,765 shares.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 279,243 shares to 11,842 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 17,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,309 shares, and cut its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Srb Corporation owns 7,649 shares. Altrinsic Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 1.22M shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 606,165 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Utd Asset Strategies Incorporated reported 96,162 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 10,600 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Axa accumulated 207,570 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Stonebridge Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co holds 0% or 11,025 shares in its portfolio. Everence Capital Mgmt accumulated 10,250 shares or 0.11% of the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc holds 0.71% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 143,052 shares. Moreover, Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.15% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Kirr Marbach And Limited In owns 204,529 shares. Naples Global holds 0.2% or 13,260 shares in its portfolio. Personal Cap Advsr Corp has invested 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.