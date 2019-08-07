Pennsylvania Trust Co Lowered Its Balchem (BCPC) Holding; Qurate Retail – Series A (QRTEA) SI Increased By 9.94%

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased Balchem Corp (BCPC) stake by 88.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 37,040 shares as Balchem Corp (BCPC)’s stock rose 3.17%. The Pennsylvania Trust Co holds 4,705 shares with $369,000 value, down from 41,745 last quarter. Balchem Corp now has $2.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.98% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $86.31. About 134,937 shares traded or 24.52% up from the average. Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) has risen 4.75% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical BCPC News: 08/05/2018 – Balchem at Houlihan Lokey Global Industrial Conference May 17; 04/05/2018 – Balchem 1Q EBITDA $40.9M; 04/05/2018 – Balchem 1Q Net $19.3M; 23/03/2018 – Balchem Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Balchem at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 Dir McMillan Gifts 130 Of Balchem Corp; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 19/04/2018 – DJ Balchem Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCPC); 09/05/2018 – Balchem at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference May 17; 20/04/2018 – Balchem Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Qurate Retail Inc – Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) had an increase of 9.94% in short interest. QRTEA’s SI was 26.37 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.94% from 23.98 million shares previously. With 4.09M avg volume, 6 days are for Qurate Retail Inc – Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s short sellers to cover QRTEA’s short positions. The SI to Qurate Retail Inc – Series A’s float is 6.39%. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.29. About 4.52 million shares traded or 1.51% up from the average. Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) has declined 33.18% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.18% the S&P500. Some Historical QRTEA News: 24/04/2018 – Qurate Retail Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty Interactive Corporation QVC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QRTEA); 03/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces Investor Meeting and Webcast; 22/05/2018 – Qurate Retail: Mary Campbell Named Chief Merchandising and Interactive Officer, Qurate Retail Group; 22/05/2018 – Qurate Retail Names Aidan O’Meara President, Qurate Retail Group International; 10/05/2018 – Qurate Retail QVC 1Q EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Adds Worldpay, Exits Qurate Retail: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces Investor Meeting and Webcast; 10/05/2018 – Qurate Retail QVC 1Q Net $142M; 05/05/2018 – DJ QURATE RETAIL INC QVC GROUP CL B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QRTEB)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold BCPC shares while 61 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 27.12 million shares or 2.87% less from 27.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,100 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Fred Alger Management holds 0.24% or 662,770 shares in its portfolio. Martin & Company Tn holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) for 18,479 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0% in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC). Fmr Ltd Liability Company has 426 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc stated it has 5,561 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP reported 4,932 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 106,514 shares. Wendell David Assoc has 33,325 shares. Stillwater Cap Advsrs Lc holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) for 30,450 shares. Bath Savings Co invested in 58,685 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York holds 0% or 2,660 shares in its portfolio. Northern Corporation holds 473,565 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Conestoga Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.07% in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC). Everence Capital Management Inc has 4,700 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Balchem Corp (NASDAQ:BCPC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Balchem Corp had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, May 6 by Pivotal Research.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $254,220 activity. MASON SCOTT C bought $254,220 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) stake by 279,243 shares to 291,085 valued at $24.28M in 2019Q1. It also upped Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS) stake by 9,623 shares and now owns 10,601 shares. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) was raised too.

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company has market cap of $5.71 billion. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It has a 10.27 P/E ratio. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores.

