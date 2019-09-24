Pennsylvania Trust Co Lowered By $40.28 Million Its Atrion (ATRI) Stake; M Holdings Securities Has Trimmed United Technologies (UTX) Position

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 20.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 13,659 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The M Holdings Securities Inc holds 51,624 shares with $6.72M value, down from 65,283 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $117.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.67. About 2.60M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO IMPACT ON CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY AND OTIS BUSINESSES IN CHINA DUE TO POTENTIAL TARIFFS – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: 1Q GTF DELIVERIES LOWER THAN EXPECTED, ON TRACK FOR YR; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased Atrion Corp (ATRI) stake by 82.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 47,276 shares as Atrion Corp (ATRI)’s stock declined 11.86%. The Pennsylvania Trust Co holds 10,264 shares with $8.75M value, down from 57,540 last quarter. Atrion Corp now has $1.47B valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $8.62 during the last trading session, reaching $794. About 38,083 shares traded or 114.92% up from the average. Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) has risen 20.46% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Atrion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRI); 09/05/2018 – ATRION 1Q EPS $4.57; 22/05/2018 – Atrion Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 19/03/2018 ATRION BOARD CHANGE VOTING STANDARD FOR ELECTING DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – ATRION 1Q REV. $39.4M; 09/05/2018 – Atrion 1Q Rev $39.4M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 68,204 are owned by Colonial Advisors. Maryland Capital Mngmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 14,950 were reported by Hikari Power Ltd. Quantitative Invest Ltd Company stated it has 161,831 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi holds 0% or 32,267 shares in its portfolio. Tiemann Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 11,296 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Kingfisher Capital reported 4,945 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Crawford Inv Counsel owns 325,630 shares. Aull Monroe Investment Mgmt accumulated 18,633 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt holds 0.21% or 47,627 shares. Lionstone Cap Mngmt Limited Company has 73,700 shares. Hbk Investments Lp reported 1.14% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited owns 19,001 shares. Private Trust Na has invested 0.33% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 8,144 were reported by Highlander Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.87 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Raytheon a Buy? – Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UTC loses its technology chief – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bernstein doesnâ€™t see much upside from UTX-RTN merger – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Collins Aerospace to support C-130H modifications – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.25’s average target is 14.43% above currents $135.67 stock price. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14900 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by Bernstein. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co on Monday, June 24 to “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.49, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 5 investors sold ATRI shares while 34 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 4.55 million shares or 279.96% more from 1.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wesbanco Financial Bank holds 350 shares. Raymond James Assocs owns 1,817 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation owns 9 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0.01% stake. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Lc reported 538 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). Moreover, Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors, a Florida-based fund reported 4,227 shares. Hudson Valley Advisors Adv owns 900 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Victory Management Inc owns 228 shares. 897 are held by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). Tudor Et Al has 0.01% invested in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) for 334 shares. Pennsylvania stated it has 10,264 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Ameriprise holds 0.01% or 17,552 shares.