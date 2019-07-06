Pennsylvania Trust Co Lifted Holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by $9.38 Million as Stock Rose; Kentucky Retirement Systems Continues to Hold Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 22,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,663 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73M, up from 64,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL JACKSON’S ESTATE FILES SUIT VS DISNEY, ABC NETWORK; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 1977.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 312,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 328,643 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.16M, up from 15,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $96.53. About 1.90M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 21/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Qualcomm takeover of NXP hits hurdle in China – report; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q REV. $2.27B, EST. $2.34B; 14/05/2018 – Michael Sin : Exclusive: China is said to start review of Qualcomm’s proposed NXP deal – full story on @TheTerminal here…; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS RELATED TO CONDUCT, OPERATIONS OF NXP PRIOR TO THE EARLIER OF TERMINATION OF PURCHASE AGREEMENT; 06/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 13, 2018; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to March 23; 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q EPS 17c

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.4% or 579,435 shares. Hamilton Point Investment Advsr Llc, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,833 shares. Van Strum & Towne Inc holds 47,665 shares or 3.94% of its portfolio. Columbia Asset Mgmt has 2.66% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Voloridge Invest Lc accumulated 459,816 shares. Levin Cap Strategies LP reported 1.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dakota Wealth Management reported 1.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Reliant Investment Mngmt Lc holds 28,665 shares. Olstein Management LP invested 1.62% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Waters Parkerson And has 0.68% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 73,221 shares. Adage Capital Prns Gru Lc stated it has 2.24 million shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc accumulated 2% or 107,370 shares. California-based Schnieders Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd holds 0.2% or 17,943 shares. Fmr Ltd Company stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,712 shares to 242,728 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $457,888 activity. Another trade for 42 shares valued at $4,737 was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N.