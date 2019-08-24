Pennsylvania Trust Co Lifted First Ctzns Bancshares N (FCNCA) Position by $45.74 Million as Shares Rose; Cypress Semiconductor Com (CY) Shareholder Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Has Cut Stake by $326,074

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp Com (CY) by 24.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company sold 23,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 71,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 94,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.85. About 3.86 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ REV $582.2M, EST. $580.5M; 15/03/2018 – Cypress Delivers Robust Wireless Connectivity to Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ IoT Single Board Computer; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N (FCNCA) by 3085.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 390,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The institutional investor held 403,568 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.59 million, up from 12,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $15.81 during the last trading session, reaching $433.23. About 24,931 shares traded. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) has risen 13.45% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCNCA News: 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 27/03/2018 – FIRST-CITIZENS BANK SAYS MERGER WITH HOMEBANCORP INC IS EXPECTED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 30, 2018; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP INC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT WILL REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP BUYS BACK ALL KS SHRS OWNED BY FIRST CITIZENS; 02/05/2018 – Fourth Annual First Citizens Bank Small Business Forecast Shows U.S. Small Business Owners Positive About 2018, Less Certain Ab; 27/03/2018 – HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP – UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT, FIRST CITIZENS HAS AGREED TO VOLUNTARY DISMISSAL OF ITS LAWSUIT BEFORE NORTH CAROLINA BUSINESS COURT; 25/04/2018 – FIRST CITIZENS 1Q EPS $8.35; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 19/04/2018 – Unity FI Solutions Gets Smart With First Citizens Bank

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 70,832 shares to 8,222 shares, valued at $435,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 81,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,500 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold FCNCA shares while 52 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 5.42 million shares or 2.89% more from 5.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cannell Peter B & Communication has 0.09% invested in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 700 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Llp holds 1,294 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 9,870 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ajo Lp accumulated 0.03% or 15,969 shares. The New York-based Tower Capital Llc (Trc) has invested 0% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). River Road Asset reported 0.16% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 17,716 shares. Captrust Advisors holds 458 shares. Amalgamated National Bank reported 1,533 shares. Sei Investments Com reported 0% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 494 shares. Pnc Financial Services Gru has 1,510 shares. Moreover, Amer Century has 0.01% invested in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) or 6,437 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.37 million activity. NIX CRAIG L had bought 2 shares worth $880. DURHAM HAROLD LEE JR bought $9,875 worth of stock or 25 shares. Holding Olivia Britton also bought $843,750 worth of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) on Monday, June 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,143 are held by Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc. Pathstone Family Office holds 187 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 144,504 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Prelude Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,293 shares stake. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity holds 0.03% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) or 401,615 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). S&Co Inc has invested 0.11% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) has 24,791 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 11,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp has 814,333 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.01% or 592,986 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 1.48 million shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 24,450 shares. Salem Invest Counselors owns 900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Reilly Financial Advisors holds 440 shares.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $743.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc Com by 4,466 shares to 24,360 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp Com (NYSE:APC) by 24,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New Com.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $261,032 activity.

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.64 million for 23.80 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

