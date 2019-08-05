Pennsylvania Trust Co Increases Stake in Waste Mgmt Del (WM); Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Stake In Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Was Increased

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 123,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The institutional investor held 1.73 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.21 million, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.88. About 780,505 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 08/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF posts 1st quarter net profit of $297 million; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS DECLINE IN HYDROCARBON PRODUCTION IN ABSOLUTE TERMS IS ‘BEHIND US,’ SHALE OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION TO GROW 35% THIS YEAR; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES DANIEL GONZALEZ CEO; 05/03/2018 – YPF COMMITTED TO KEEPING DEBT/EBITDA RATIO AT 2X; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 02/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Latin American nations compete for capital in surge of oil auctions; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PESO DEVALUATION SHOULD HELP CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOWN COSTS; 13/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 05/03/2018 – YPF: PRICES CO. GETS FOR GAS TO STAY AROUND $4.9/MMBTU IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 14,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 123,907 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.88M, up from 109,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $116.73. About 1.61 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9,506 shares to 69,246 shares, valued at $6.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SLQD) by 517,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,813 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 67,443 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $106.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 5,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,271 shares, and cut its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).