Pennsylvania Trust Co Increases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM); Walnut Private Equity Partners Continues to Hold Holding in Blackstone Group LP (BX)

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 465.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 30,889 shares as the company's stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 37,525 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, up from 6,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.86. About 6.56 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500.

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 13,500 shares as the company's stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 618,500 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.63 million, up from 605,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. About 4.30M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based Capital City Trust Fl has invested 0.13% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Pittenger And Anderson owns 0.01% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 2,000 shares. 159,302 were reported by Fayez Sarofim. Crosspoint Capital Strategies Limited Company holds 0.05% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 735 shares. Davis R M stated it has 9,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fiera reported 10,934 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Keybank Association Oh owns 17,234 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter has 300,145 shares. Iconiq Cap Ltd Liability reported 26,705 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 105,168 shares in its portfolio. Twin Focus Capital Prtn Ltd owns 0.12% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 7,500 shares. Hilton Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 12,480 shares. Bourgeon Limited Liability Company has invested 1.48% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Suntrust Banks owns 41,406 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can accumulated 44,368 shares.

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $144.96M and $133.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (NYSE:KKR) by 38,235 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

