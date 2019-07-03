Pennsylvania Trust Co Increases Holding in Hingham Instn Svgs Mass (HIFS); As Workday (WDAY) Stock Rose, Shareholder Ironwood Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Hingham Instn Svgs Mass (HIFS) by 8.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 2,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,519 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, up from 26,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Hingham Instn Svgs Mass for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $416.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.59% or $6.96 during the last trading session, reaching $200.8. About 15,581 shares traded or 117.22% up from the average. Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) has declined 4.69% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HIFS News: 28/03/2018 – Hingham Institution Svgs Declares Dividend of 34c; 12/04/2018 – Hingham Institution Svgs 1Q EPS $4.08; 28/03/2018 Hingham Savings Declares Regular Dividend of $0.34 per Share; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hingham Institution for Savings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIFS)

Ironwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Workday (WDAY) by 52.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold 1,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,525 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 3,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Workday for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $216.8. About 873,821 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Baillie Gifford & owns 5.13 million shares. Allen Investment Limited reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.33% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 12,416 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 161 shares or 0% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 26,947 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 31,320 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Aviance Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 954 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 40,000 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 195,938 shares. Korea Inv, a Korea-based fund reported 40,100 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited invested in 0.01% or 1,336 shares. Nordea Invest Ab reported 44,918 shares.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.32 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% negative EPS growth.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 12 selling transactions for $60.86 million activity. Stankey Michael A. had sold 1,800 shares worth $296,776. 4,024 shares valued at $663,398 were sold by Bozzini James on Tuesday, January 15. 3,483 shares were sold by Fernandez Gomez Luciano, worth $573,755. Shares for $150,233 were sold by DUFFIELD DAVID A on Tuesday, January 15. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider Sisco Robynne sold $996,435. On Thursday, January 10 Shaughnessy James P sold $799,643 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 4,800 shares.

