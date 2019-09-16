Pennsylvania Trust Co Increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding; Guardian Investment Management Has Boosted Bank Amer (BAC) Position By $1.39 Million

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 1757.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired 231,560 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Pennsylvania Trust Co holds 244,737 shares with $26.84M value, up from 13,177 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $305.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 5.91M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript

Guardian Investment Management increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 33.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Guardian Investment Management acquired 47,937 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Guardian Investment Management holds 190,000 shares with $5.51M value, up from 142,063 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $280.83B valuation. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 77.14M shares traded or 41.66% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 15/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.63 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.69 PCT AT MARCH END – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 11% in 2018, BofA Leads; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Hires Bank of America Energy Investment Banker Wheeler; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA: MERRILL EDGE TO OPEN 600 INVESTMENT CENTERS; 10/05/2018 – Regenxbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 16/05/2018 – Penumbra Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S SHARMA: FED TIGHTENING `UNDER PRICED’ BY MARKET

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $2900 lowest target. $33.50’s average target is 11.04% above currents $30.17 stock price. Bank of America had 13 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, June 18 report. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. JP Morgan maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Tuesday, July 9. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $29.5000 target. Jefferies downgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $32 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 26 by Wood. Wood downgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Friday, September 6 to “Market Perform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BAC in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform” rating.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chevy Chase Tru Hldg invested in 7.78 million shares or 0.93% of the stock. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% or 13,073 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.19% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Jefferies Group Lc has 372,133 shares. The Texas-based Fiduciary Fincl Ser Of The Southwest Tx has invested 0.14% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Dorsey & Whitney Trust Limited Liability Company holds 70,744 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Ironwood Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Investec Asset Mgmt North America has 127,218 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Lafayette Investments stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Redwood Management Ltd stated it has 0.3% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Roffman Miller Assocs Pa has invested 1.62% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bb&T Secs Ltd reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Continental Advsr Llc holds 2.29% or 139,938 shares. 10 reported 0.71% stake. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Among 5 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -3.37% below currents $122.12 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 9 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 8. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, June 28 report. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17.

