Pennsylvania Trust Co Increased Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $545,340; Share Value Rose; Macatawa Bank (MCBC) Shareholder Banc Funds Co Decreased Its Holding as Market Value Rose

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 4,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 276,831 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.93M, up from 272,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $127.92. About 5.57 million shares traded or 28.23% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Macatawa Bank Corporation (MCBC) by 36.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 144,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.28% . The hedge fund held 248,111 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 392,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Macatawa Bank Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 40,469 shares traded or 4.86% up from the average. Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) has declined 16.22% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MCBC News: 30/04/2018 – Macatawa Bank Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Macatawa Bank 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – MACATAWA BANK CORP QTRLY SHR $0.17; 19/04/2018 DJ Macatawa Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCBC)

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) by 73,577 shares to 288,263 shares, valued at $7.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bridge Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) by 64,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,954 shares, and has risen its stake in 1St Colonial Bancorp (FCOB).

Analysts await Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.2 per share. MCBC’s profit will be $6.81 million for 12.63 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Macatawa Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 insider sales for $61,440 activity. On Friday, February 8 Herr Robert L bought $1,517 worth of Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) or 150 shares. 500 shares were bought by Doyle Timothy J., worth $5,128 on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MCBC shares while 14 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 9.98 million shares or 1.61% more from 9.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0% or 6,348 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 19,900 shares. Goldman Sachs, a New York-based fund reported 61,301 shares. Retail Bank Of America De holds 0% or 76,131 shares. Vanguard Grp has invested 0% in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Amer Century stated it has 48,510 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 40,755 shares. Spark has invested 0.01% in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) for 55,064 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Company has 239,311 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 11,232 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Co owns 87,300 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 37,951 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Panagora Asset Incorporated accumulated 336,024 shares.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,375 shares to 39,739 shares, valued at $9.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,374 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

