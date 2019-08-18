Pennsylvania Trust Co Increased By $43.59 Million Its Blackrock (BLK) Stake; Soros Fund Management Has Lowered Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stake

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) stake by 7.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Soros Fund Management Llc holds 1.20M shares with $60.09 million value, down from 1.30 million last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc now has $78.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 5.00M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased Blackrock Inc (BLK) stake by 5049.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired 1.06 million shares as Blackrock Inc (BLK)’s stock declined 2.39%. The Pennsylvania Trust Co holds 1.08M shares with $44.81 million value, up from 21,052 last quarter. Blackrock Inc now has $65.24B valuation. The stock increased 2.48% or $10.16 during the last trading session, reaching $419.46. About 543,660 shares traded or 6.54% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 27/04/2018 – BlackRock’s Platinum ETF Assets Hit Record Even as Metal Tumbled; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to offer gun-free investment strategies and ETFs; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK’S RIEDER – FED’S COMMUNICATION GAVE CONFIRMATION IT WOULD TAKE QUITE A LOT TO MOVE THE CENTRAL BANK FROM A THREE RATE HIKE PATH FOR 2018; 04/04/2018 – BlackRock’s Hayes Sees Muni Market Steadying Since January Rout; 18/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE WOHNEN: BLACKROCK TO EXERT INFLUENCE MANAGING BODIES; 20/03/2018 – Fink tank BlackRock’s computer-powered investing […]; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Institutional Trust Company NA Buys Into Casa Systems; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns BlackRock European CLO V Designated Activity Company Expected Ratings; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc: Statement re Submission of Documents; 14/03/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc: Director Declaration

Soros Fund Management Llc increased On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) stake by 7.00M shares to 32.00M valued at $39.63 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stake by 252,602 shares and now owns 518,462 shares. Ishares Tr (IWB) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Mondelez Int`l (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mondelez Int`l has $6200 highest and $51 lowest target. $59’s average target is 8.18% above currents $54.54 stock price. Mondelez Int`l had 7 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Buckingham Research. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $51 target in Tuesday, March 19 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 4.79 million shares. Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 292,845 shares. Brookstone holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 9,026 shares. Cim Mangement, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,990 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon holds 16.57M shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Parkside Bank & Trust & invested 0.08% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Kdi Capital Prtn Limited Liability stated it has 2.69% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). St Germain D J reported 4,780 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd owns 0.22% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 663,187 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 14,870 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Focused Wealth stated it has 0.05% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Lpl Fincl holds 0.03% or 300,839 shares. Regent Invest Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 17,609 shares. Central Commercial Bank And Co owns 700 shares. Prospector Prtnrs Limited Company reported 176,401 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 341,358 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp accumulated 4.48 million shares or 0.43% of the stock. Capital Ca holds 0.65% or 6,360 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 7,212 shares. Mcf Advsrs Lc holds 28 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Adell Harriman & Carpenter reported 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Atalanta Sosnoff Cap reported 1,041 shares. The Kansas-based Kornitzer Management Inc Ks has invested 0.01% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Two Sigma Securities Lc reported 864 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bp Pcl owns 13,000 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Blue Edge holds 2,818 shares. Baskin Fincl reported 23,093 shares. 1,659 are owned by Groesbeck Invest Management Nj. Moreover, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc has 0.02% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 626 shares. Moreover, Skylands Cap has 1.05% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 189,452 shares to 8,000 valued at $497,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) stake by 86,452 shares and now owns 2,938 shares. American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) was reduced too.