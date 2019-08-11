Pennsylvania Trust Co Holds Stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD); Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lifted Centene Del (CNC) Holding by $19.95 Million

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 132.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 376,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 661,306 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.12M, up from 284,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $48.7. About 3.94 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 463.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 321,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 390,872 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.22 million, up from 69,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 2.93M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CVS Stock Is a Buy as It Prepares to Take on Private Insurance – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Centene-WellCare merger is ahead of schedule, CEO says – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 69,235 shares to 81,502 shares, valued at $19.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westrock Co by 56,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,210 shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SLQD) by 645,681 shares to 40,752 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viewray Inc by 89,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,090 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

