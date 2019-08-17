Pennsylvania Trust Co Holds Holding in Consolidated Edison (ED); Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Weatherly Asset Management Boosted Its Stake

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 790.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 54,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 61,910 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 6,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $87.2. About 857,293 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 2,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 54,384 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, up from 51,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ledyard Natl Bank stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland), a Switzerland-based fund reported 3,658 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Llc reported 6.88 million shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). 360 are owned by Willingdon Wealth Management. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 440,464 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Aviance Capital Management Lc stated it has 14,723 shares. 97,263 are owned by Comerica Natl Bank. National Bank Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 797,994 shares. Sabal Tru has 3,205 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Strs Ohio reported 0.02% stake. Conning reported 6,393 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). 6,426 were accumulated by Farmers Retail Bank.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 50 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $156,590 activity. Moore Elizabeth D had bought 53 shares worth $4,687. Sanchez Robert also bought $2,269 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares. $2,046 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider Muccilo Robert bought $2,009. On Wednesday, July 31 McAvoy John bought $2,358 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 27 shares. OATES JOSEPH P also bought $796 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 23,419 shares to 5,225 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 223,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,192 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritas Llp owns 3,200 shares. Appleton Ma invested in 1.34% or 72,468 shares. Colony Limited Liability Com has 0.35% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 60,463 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co owns 37.88M shares or 6.75% of their US portfolio. Security Retail Bank Of So Dak holds 2.65% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 15,124 shares. Naples Limited Liability Company reported 23,988 shares. 96,052 were accumulated by John G Ullman Assocs. The Massachusetts-based Hite Hedge Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wetherby Asset Management Inc stated it has 1.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Motley Fool Asset Llc has invested 0.7% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Andra Ap stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 68,594 are owned by River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Eagle Ridge Investment Mgmt invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Welch Group Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 202,654 shares. Lourd Llc stated it has 9,766 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $489.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,889 shares to 54,176 shares, valued at $10.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,665 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

