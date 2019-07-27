Pennsylvania Trust Co Holding In Tortoise Energy Infra (TYG) Was Boosted; Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Raised Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding by $695,990

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 4,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $165.27M, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $159.97. About 4.73 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: CRM TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 45C; 11/04/2018 – Panaya to Showcase SFDC Change Delivery Solution at Salesforce World Tours; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 03/05/2018 – News On MuleSoft Inc. (MULE) Now Under CRM; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. TO RATING ‘A-‘; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner; 12/03/2018 – The Scientist Behind Salesforce’s AI Push

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infra Corp (TYG) by 89.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 22,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,677 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, up from 25,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Tortoise Energy Infra Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.93. About 100,064 shares traded. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) has declined 20.21% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 35,865 shares to 263,441 shares, valued at $20.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 4,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,814 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 20 sales for $20.43 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Roos John Victor sold $16,971. On Friday, February 1 Allanson Joe sold $2.31 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 14,897 shares. Shares for $795,000 were sold by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, February 6. On Friday, February 15 Weaver Amy E sold $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 5,325 shares. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Harris Parker sold $1.00 million. On Wednesday, February 6 Hawkins Mark J sold $134,514 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 846 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Management reported 120,680 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Granite Invest Ptnrs reported 1.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hitchwood Capital Mgmt LP accumulated 225,000 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Pcl invested 0.38% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Whittier Trust Communication, a California-based fund reported 80,402 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies invested 0.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Segment Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 2,060 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability, Michigan-based fund reported 65,050 shares. Waddell Reed reported 681,647 shares stake. Westover Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 4,686 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.1% or 392,153 shares in its portfolio. 18,800 were reported by Andra Ap. Graham Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 160,000 shares.

Since April 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4,820 activity. Another trade for 100 shares valued at $2,379 was made by BIRZER H KEVIN on Friday, April 5.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viewray Inc by 89,251 shares to 37,090 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 128,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,600 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold TYG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 13.36 million shares or 1.03% more from 13.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peninsula Asset Mgmt owns 29,586 shares. Blackrock has 500 shares. Hightower Advsrs Llc accumulated 127,162 shares. John G Ullman & Associate has 40,150 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc holds 0.05% or 133,381 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Vident Invest Advisory Lc holds 0.25% or 195,526 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar has invested 0.01% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Raymond James & Assocs reported 241,817 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 58,845 were reported by Plante Moran Fincl Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Essex Investment Com Lc has 0% invested in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) for 788 shares. Mycio Wealth Limited Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). 188,956 were accumulated by Sit Inv Incorporated. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Cohen & Steers Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG).