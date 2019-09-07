Pennsylvania Trust Co Holding in New Jersey Res (NJR) Has Cut by $8.22 Million as Stock Rose; Martin Currie LTD Trimmed Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $1.49 Million as Share Value Rose

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in New Jersey Res (NJR) by 77.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 7,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 1,994 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in New Jersey Res for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.21. About 376,461 shares traded or 5.66% up from the average. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) has risen 10.09% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NJR News: 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP QTRLY BASIC EPS $1.60; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES 2Q OPER REV. $1.02B, EST. $749.7M; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q EPS $1.60; 19/03/2018 – NJR CLEAN ENERGY VENTURES REPORTS SALE OF TWO DOT WIND FARM; 04/05/2018 – Correct: New Jersey Resources 2Q EPS $1.59; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.60; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES 2Q BASIC NET FINANCIAL EPS $1.62, EST. 97C; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: NJR May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 08/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q Rev $1.02B

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 14,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 194,779 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.27 million, down from 209,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 4.87M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,636 shares to 156,520 shares, valued at $25.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 30,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 756,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04 billion for 24.77 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbus Circle Investors owns 459,339 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,786 shares. Howard Capital Mngmt reported 15,334 shares stake. Stillwater Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.88% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Osterweis Mgmt reported 27,668 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Cambridge Trust accumulated 69,802 shares. Salem Capital Management has invested 0.43% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Seabridge Ltd Llc owns 390 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd stated it has 661,444 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Levin Cap Strategies L P, New York-based fund reported 7,025 shares. Gradient Invests owns 13,952 shares. Cobblestone Advisors Ltd Llc New York owns 63,068 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Incorporated accumulated 214.67 million shares or 0.88% of the stock. Boyer Corporon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com has 3,855 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Defensive Mega-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Finally, Some Relief on the Trade Front – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Executives Break Down Their Best Growth Quarter in a Decade – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 187.88% or $0.62 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. NJR’s profit will be $25.52M for 38.97 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.20 actual earnings per share reported by New Jersey Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -245.00% EPS growth.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 322,850 shares to 329,332 shares, valued at $19.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 828,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 836,676 shares, and has risen its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).