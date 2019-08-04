Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Upped Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holding; ALLIANZ AG MUENCHEN NAMEN-AKT VINKULIERT (ALIZF) Sellers Increased By 9.64% Their Shorts

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) stake by 12.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired 14,027 shares as Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Pennsylvania Trust Co holds 123,907 shares with $12.88M value, up from 109,880 last quarter. Waste Mgmt Inc Del now has $49.52B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $116.73. About 1.59 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany

ALLIANZ AG MUENCHEN NAMEN-AKT VINKULIERT (OTCMKTS:ALIZF) had an increase of 9.64% in short interest. ALIZF’s SI was 58,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.64% from 52,900 shares previously. With 1,000 avg volume, 58 days are for ALLIANZ AG MUENCHEN NAMEN-AKT VINKULIERT (OTCMKTS:ALIZF)’s short sellers to cover ALIZF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $230.6. About 50 shares traded. Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZF) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Waste Management: Trading At A 20%+ Premium – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Waste Management Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 25,135 shares to 76,205 valued at $14.48 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) stake by 14,366 shares and now owns 74,869 shares. Chubb Limited was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Waste Management has $12000 highest and $103 lowest target. $109.67’s average target is -6.05% below currents $116.73 stock price. Waste Management had 10 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Thursday, April 4. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $103 target in Thursday, April 11 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported 44,767 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Godshalk Welsh Management owns 12,370 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Parnassus Investments Ca has invested 2.41% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Willis Counsel reported 0.02% stake. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Corporation owns 27,806 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Lp reported 0% stake. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 730,653 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt owns 0.29% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 10,529 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management owns 0.88% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 34,651 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 20,317 shares. Elm Advsrs Limited Liability reported 8,970 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Heritage Wealth holds 121 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Atwood And Palmer accumulated 1,703 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A, a France-based fund reported 190,101 shares.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty and life/health insurance, and asset management services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $98.05 billion. The companyÂ’s Property-Casualty Insurance segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers. It has a 11.71 P/E ratio. The Company’s Life/Health Insurance segment provides a range of life and health insurance products on individual and group basis, such as annuities, endowment and term insurance, and unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as private and supplemental health and long-term care insurance products.

More notable recent Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone-backed Stearns reaches truce with Pimco – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Allianz SE 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Allianz SE: This Well-Managed Insurance And Asset Giant Is Worth Investing, But There Is No Hurry – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Banco Santander to pay almost EUR 1B to end Allianz/Popular JV – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Allianz – Not Just Interesting For Dividend Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2018.