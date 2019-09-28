Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Upped Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $23.93 Million as Share Value Rose; As Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Share Value Rose, United Services Automobile Association Has Raised Its Position

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 136.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 215,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 373,829 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.79M, up from 158,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 9.83 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 31/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 950P FROM 870P; 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 08/05/2018 – Imperva Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – JPMorgan ESG Bonds Analysis for EM Dumps Petrobras, Helps Poland; 09/05/2018 – TENCENT MUSIC SAID TO ALSO PICK DEUTSCHE BANK, JPMORGAN FOR IPO; 06/03/2018 – JPMORGAN HEAD OF RUSSIA RESEARCH KANTAROVICH SAID TO LEAVE BANK; 18/04/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 24.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 86,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 433,601 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.59M, up from 347,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $90.69. About 463,825 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 31/05/2018 – JACOBS IN JOINT VENTURE WITH CDM SMITH GETS $65M FEMA PACT; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs sent written communication to Qualcomm’s board that he wants to take the company private, sources told CNBC; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JEC); 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm Chairman Jacobs Seeks Funding For Buyout: FT — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q EPS 34c; 05/04/2018 – “Any world class program is going to have to equip students in this field to compete,” says John Jacobs, executive director of Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs Engineering: Extension Brings Total Value of Contract to $1.46B; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm ousts Jacobs as director over buyout plan; 27/03/2018 – JACOBS VENTURE SECURES 5-YR, $99M NAVAL FACILITIES SW PACT

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 410,972 shares to 3,773 shares, valued at $859,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 1.01 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,477 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&R Capital Inc stated it has 1.96% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability has invested 1.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Df Dent & Com Incorporated reported 0.08% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cibc Ww Mkts Corp reported 680,894 shares stake. Lowe Brockenbrough & holds 174,528 shares or 2.66% of its portfolio. Conestoga Cap Advsr stated it has 2,741 shares. Hodges Capital Management invested 0.39% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 42,931 were reported by Lincoln Natl Corp. Quantbot Technology LP reported 0.9% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 760,575 were accumulated by Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability Company. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0.13% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 15,343 are owned by Karpas Strategies Lc. Mason Street Advisors Limited Co holds 1.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 462,647 shares. Delta Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 3.9% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Company Dc accumulated 3.11% or 336,819 shares.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $40.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 642 shares to 225,888 shares, valued at $244.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 12,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,353 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS).